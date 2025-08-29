Analyst: The Chicago Bulls won’t have a good offense in 2025-26

The Chicago Bulls have some interesting offensive pieces on the roster in Coby White, Matas Buzelis, and Nikola Vucevic. When/if Josh Giddey is re-signed, he will also be part of that group. Unfortunately, that’s not enough, one insider believes, to really give the Bulls an actually good offense.

Expect mediocre offense from Chicago Bulls in 2025-26

Coby White truly blossomed into a legit scorer last year, and he was a real offensive threat to other teams. He could get even better, as he is still very young. He’s the main reason the Chicago Bulls just might have a passable offense.

“There’s a lot of motivation for Coby White to ball out this season heading into free agency next summer. He averaged a career-high 20.1 points per game last season and should maintain a large role with Zach LaVine gone,” Bleacher Report analyst Greg Swartz said.

“Josh Giddey (restricted free agent) played well down the stretch and gives this team a pass-first guard/forward who likes getting everyone involved,” he added. “Tre Jones signed a new three-year deal to return as well.” Those players will also add some quality offense.

However, aside from that, it’s pretty dire. Isaac Okoro might be a better defender than Lonzo Ball, whom the Bulls traded for Okoro, but he does not shoot well and can’t do very much with the ball in his hands. That might only hamper the Bulls on that end of the floor.

“Nikola Vucevic will turn 35 before the start of the season and is a prime trade or buyout candidate if the Chicago Bulls struggle out of the gate,” Swartz added. “As good as White has become, there’s no offensive alpha for this team to go to when it needs a basket.”

He ultimately gave Chicago a C- grade for its offense after the offseason. However, if the Bulls do not find a way to retain Giddey, that grade might end up being generous. Giddey is a decent scorer and a very good facilitator. He even improved his three-point shooting in 2024-25, so there’s reason to think he can be a very capable offensive player, but if he’s not on the roster, that hurts the Bulls tremendously.

