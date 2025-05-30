Chicago Bulls rumored trade target accused of rape: Report

With Nikola Vucevic expected to be dealt by next season’s trade deadline, the Chicago Bulls front office is expected to be busy making phone calls for star centers.

Zion Williamson, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Nikola Jokic are among the top names mentioned by league insiders as options in the big category for Chicago.

Giannis and Vucevic are unlikely. Williamson isn’t likely, but he appears more attainable than two aging veterans looking to join teams making championship runs. One piece of news surfaced on Friday that will be important to watch regarding allegations against Williamson.

Rumored Chicago Bulls trade target accused of rape

Per Michael C. Wright of ESPN, Williamson has been accused of rape and physical abuse by a person who had been in a multiyear relationship with the star basketball player.

Via ESPN:

“A woman has accused New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson of rape in addition to “sexual, physical, emotional and financial” abuse over the span of a multiyear relationship, according to a lawsuit submitted to Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday.

“The woman, who is identified as Jane Doe, accuses Williamson of a “continuing pattern of abusive, controlling and threatening behavior” over the course of a relationship that started during Williamson’s freshman year at Duke and lasted from 2018 to 2023.”

Zion Williamson’s attorneys released a statement

Per ESPN, Williamson’s attorneys at Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver, L.L.C. released a statement denying the allegations.

“We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness, and we unequivocally deny them,” Williamson’s attorneys wrote. “The allegations contained in the complaint are categorically false and reckless. … This appears to be an attempt to exploit a professional athlete driven by a financial motive rather than any legitimate grievance.”

The attorneys welcome the chance to prove their case in court. This case could take substantial time and muddy up trade talks during the summer.

