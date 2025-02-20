Chicago Cubs 2025 bullpen: Who’s in, who’s out, who may be coming in?

The Chicago Cubs have been on a roller coaster ride when it comes to their bullpen.

In the first half of last season, the bullpen’s full-on collapse was almost comically awful. But it was no laughing matter for the team or its fans when the failings of the relief corps helped put the Cubs in such a hole that it was, ultimately, a season killer before they ever even had a real chance to contend.

Manager Craig Counsell, however, did lead an almost miraculous second-half comeback and, down the stretch, the Cubs bullpen earned recognition as one of the better relief staffs in the league.

Headed into the 2025 season, the Cubs front office focused on bullpen depth to prevent the early struggles of last season, where injury and under-performance doomed postseason promise.

Here’s a look at where that bullpen stands as spring training starts to really kicks off

Chicago Cubs Bullpen Locks

The Cubs acquired former Houston Astros closer Ryan Pressly in a steal of a deal, with Houston even picking up $5.5 million of the veteran’s $14 million salary. The 36-year-old Pressly is no guarantee to settle in as a shutdown closer at this stage of his career, but he’ll definitely get first dibs on the gig.

The 23-year-old Porter Hodge, who performed well as the Cubs’ late-season closer last year, will be the team’s setup man and emergency closer replacement. His 1.88 ERA in 43 innings showcases the promise he has as a future bullpen ace.

Newcomers Eli Morgan, Caleb Thielbar, Ryan Brasier, and Colin Rea were not brought in to NOT play key bullpen roles and they’ll get their shots to serve as key components.

High-performing holdovers Tyson Miller and Nate Pearson should have favored status headed into 2025. Expect Luke Little to get a long look as one of the few left-handed bullpen options on the roster.

Any other bullpen pieces will come from failed fifth starters and minor league call-ups.

Options Limit Options

The Cubs face some tough roster decisions in their bullpen headed into 2025, not only because of the surplus of available arms, but because of the limited options attached to certain key relief pieces.

Keegan Thompson and Julian Merryweather (as well as bullpen guarantees Pressly, Brasier, Rea, Miller, and Thielbar) are out of options and would have to be designated for assignment and passed through waivers if the decision were made to send them to the minors for whatever reason.

This handcuffs the team greatly in terms of bullpen flexibility and will most likely result in someone being traded, who otherwise would not have been traded.

The team has already had to part ways with newcomers Rob Zastryzny and Matt Festa due to roster overflow before either even stepped foot into training camp.

More Acquisitions?

It’s not out of the question, despite the talent overflow and the abundance of relief arms, that the Cubs could add a name or two before too long.

Former Cubs David Robertson and Andrew Chafin are still on the market as free agents and would make for good fits in the Chicago bullpen. Chafin as a left-hander, especially, would make sense since the team’s only lefty 40-man roster bullpen options are Thielbar, Little, and Jordan Wicks. The 34-year-old Chafin could slot in nicely as the team’s southpaw setup man, serving alongside right-handed counterpart Hodge.

At least on paper, the 2025 Cubs bullpen looks deep and strong, with plenty of backup in case things start to go sideways, like last season.

