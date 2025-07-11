Chicago Cubs: 3 potential 2025 MLB Draft first round options

The Chicago Cubs will select 17th overall in this year’s 2025 MLB Draft. Sunday, July 13 marks the start of the first round and there will be lots of talented players available when the Cubs turn comes around. Here, we take a look at three potential first round options.

OF Brendan Summerhill

In Jonathan Mayo’s final mock draft, he had the Cubs selecting the Arizona Wildcats outfielder Brendan Summerhill in the first round. The 6’3″ left-handed hitter is one of the best at making contact in this year’s draft, evidenced by striking out just 24 times this year while walking on 36 occasions. Summerhill also slashed .343/.459/.556 over 44 games, with gap power being more prevalent than home runs.

SS Marek Houston

Wake Forest shortstop Marek Houston is MLB.com’s 15th ranked prospect, but if he is still available when Chicago is up to draft they should not pass him up. This year the 6’3″ righty had more home runs (15) than doubles (14), but overall finished with a 1.055 OPS. Houston also has a 60-grade fielding rating, with the ability to stick at shortstop long term.

RHP Gage Wood

University of Arkansas pitcher Gage Wood turned heads during the College World Series this year when during an elimination game he pitched a no-hitter with 19 strikeouts. 2025 was Wood’s only year as a starter, as he initially worked as a closer his freshman year and a long reliever as a sophomore. His fastball is one of the best in the draft, topping out at 98 MPH and consistently sitting 94-96 MPH.

The Cubs last four first round picks have all made impacts at the MLB level in 2025. Jordan Wicks was their selection in 2021, Cade Horton in 2022, Matt Shaw in 2023, and Cam Smith in 2024. It will be interesting to see who they take in this year’s draft.

