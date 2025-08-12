Chicago Cubs: 6 2025 MLB Draft picks land in Top 30 rankings

Conrad slashed .389/.467/.704 with nine homers and a NCAA Division I-leading 13 triples (including a record four in one game) at Marist in 2024, then finished second in the Cape Cod League in batting (.385) and OPS (.919). After transferring to Wake Forest, he continued to rake this spring until injuring his throwing shoulder diving for a ball in March and having season-ending surgery a month later. He featured some of the best all-around ability in the college class and went 17th overall in the Draft, signing for a below-slot $3,563,100.

Conrad makes repeated contact with a simple left-handed swing and gap-to-gap approach. He’s an aggressive hitter who chases all types of pitches out of the zone, yet his uncanny hand-eye coordination helps him compensate. A physical 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, he has the strength and solid bat speed to provide at least average power, though there are some concerns that he doesn’t drive balls in the air to his pull side very often.

Conrad is a threat to steal and will flash some plus run times, but his speed plays more as solid. Though he spent most of his sophomore season at first base, he covers plenty of ground on the outfield corners and is capable in center field. He has average arm strength and probably fits best in right field.