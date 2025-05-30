Chicago Cubs 2025 squad is well represented on all-quarter century team

The Chicago Cubs have put together a stellar 2025 so far. Not only do they sit atop the NL Central Division, but they’ve also captured the attention of baseball fandom everywhere with their thrilling field performance.

Carried by their MLB-best offense, the team has managed to overcome consistency issues with their bullpen and injuries to their starting rotation that currently see 60% of their projected front 5 out of commission.

But how good are the individual components of this exciting 2025 squad? The Athletic has recently compiled their Cubs all-quarter century team and the results make the case that this particular crew is something special.

Second Base On The Chicago Cubs All-Quarter Century Team: Nico Hoerner

According to the analysis of Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic, 3 of the 8 position players on the list are currently on the Cubs roster.

At second base, Nico Hoerner wins recognition for his steady bat, consistency in making contact at the plate, and for an underrated defense that has already won him a Gold Glove.

Per Sharma:

“There’s probably an argument to be made that Hoerner’s glove is a little underappreciated. It seems like once a week he’s stealing a hit or saving his pitcher a run. At the plate, he doesn’t hit for much power, but he rarely strikes out and has put up between a 102 and 108 wRC+ every season since 2021. Add in the fact that he’s a plus base runner and he’s a safe pick for this spot.”

Hoerner gets the nod over 2016 World Series MVP Ben Zobrist.

Left Field On The Cubs All-Quarter Century Team: Ian Happ

In left field, the all-quarter century team spot goes to Ian Happ, who just edges out Alfonso Soriano.

Despite Soriana’s offensive prowess and multi-tool capabilities, the steady and consistently improving Happ came out ahead because of his defense and ability to get on base.

Per Sharma:

“Happ has the edge in wRC+ which he gets due to his great walk rate, helping push his on-base percentage above .340. Happ has turned himself into a good defender in left as well.”

Center Field On The Cubs All-Quarter Century Team: Pete Crow-Armstrong

Maybe the most controversial placement on this list is at center field, where Pete Crow-Armstrong gets the honor over most likely runners up, Dexter Fowler and Corey Patterson. The controversy isn’t about PCA’s talent level, but the fact that the 23-year-old has less than half-a-season performing at an elite level.

Per Sharma:

“Premature? Ridiculous? Unfair? Perhaps. But get this: During this timeframe, with 5.6 fWAR, Crow-Armstrong is already fourth among Cubs center fielders. In fact, if he just plays solid baseball the rest of the way, he could be first ahead of Dexter Fowler (7.2) by the end of the season…He’s a speed demon who plays elite defense, a great base runner and has suddenly become a great big-league bat. He is one of the most exciting and impressive all-around talents currently in the game and it feels like this won’t be at all controversial in short order.”

All told, The Athletic’s Cubs all-quarter century shapes up as follows:

First Base: Anthony Rizzo

Second Base: Nico Hoerner

Shortstop: Javier Baez

Third Base: Kris Bryant

Left Field: Ian Happ

Center Field: Pete Crow-Armstrong

Right Field: Sammy Sosa

Catcher: Willson Contreras

Utility: Ben Zobrist Starting Rotation: Jake Arrieta, Jon Lester, Kyle Hendricks, Mark Prior, Carlos Zambrano Closer and Setup: Carlos Marmol and Pedro Strop

It’s hard to argue with any of this list, although some may feel that Justin Steele deserves some starting rotation consideration and many may feel that Marmol should not be this fantasy team’s shutdown closer.

But, in 25 years and taking into consideration 8 Cubs playoff teams in that run, having 3 all-quarter players should be consider a “W” for the present tense North Siders.

‘Burned’: Chicago Cubs manager points out Colin Rea issue after giving up 6 runs Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE