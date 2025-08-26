Chicago Cubs full 2026 regular season schedule

Seven months from now, the Chicago Cubs will kick off a new season at home against the Washington Nationals. The 2026 campaign is slated to begin on March 26, 2026 and will end on the road in Boston on September, 27, 2026 as they conclude the regular season against the Red Sox.
Full 2026 Chicago Cubs regular season schedule released
For More Great Chicago Sports Content
Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.
Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE