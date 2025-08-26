Trending
Chicago Cubs full 2026 regular season schedule

Tyler Koerth
Seven months from now, the Chicago Cubs will kick off a new season at home against the Washington Nationals. The 2026 campaign is slated to begin on March 26, 2026 and will end on the road in Boston on September, 27, 2026 as they conclude the regular season against the Red Sox.

For the sixth time in the past seven years, the Cubs will open the season as the designated home team. However, not all of those matchups have taken place at Wrigley Field, most notably, earlier this year when Chicago served as the ‘home’ team against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Tokyo. The last true Opening Day at Wrigley came in 2023 against the Brewers, with home openers also held there in 2022, 2021, and 2020.

Following their Opening Series at home, the Cubs will remain at Wrigley Field for another three-game set against the Los Angeles Angels. They’ll then hit the road for series against the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays. Their first divisional matchup comes on April 10, when they face the Pittsburgh Pirates.

From there, Chicago will face a challenging stretch—16 straight games against teams projected to be 2025 playoff contenders: the Phillies, Mets, Dodgers, and Padres. The Cubs’ first meeting with the division-rival Milwaukee Brewers is set for May 18, with seven more head-to-head matchups scheduled for early September.

Notable interleague home series include matchups against the Houston Astros (May 22–24), Toronto Blue Jays (June 19–21), Detroit Tigers (July 20–22), and New York Yankees (July 31–August 2).

The Cubs will also host games on key holidays, including Father’s Day (Sunday, June 12) and Independence Day, when they take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field.

The early release of the 2026 Cubs schedule brings excitement and anticipation for fans, who now can start planning their trips to Wrigley Field or to cheer Chicago on while they are visiting other cities. With a team expected to be in the thick of contention, every series carries weight. From marquee matchups to holiday home games, the 2026 season has games for everyone that are worthy of circling on the calendar.

