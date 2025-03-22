3 ptichers Chicago Cubs could sign amid negotiation rumors

The Chicago Cubs began their trip to Japan with uncertainty surrounding their pitching rotation. The Cubs could use a solid arm for the fifth rotation spot.

There were rumblings during spring training that Ben Brown could assume that duty in 2025. However, Brown struggled during his 2.2 innings pitched in Tuesday’s 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up four hits, three walks, and two earned runs despite striking out three batters.

The Cubs were reportedly looking at adding several veteran pitchers before their trip to Tokyo. Following the team’s 0-2 start, Chicago should look seriously at adding depth to their rotation.

Here are three potential veteran options for the Cubs to add before their domestic opening day matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.

Starting pitcher options for the Chicago Cubs

Kyle Gibson

Gibson, a native of Greenfield, Indiana, has a 112-108 record, an ERA of 4.52, and 1,510 strikeouts in his career. He last made an All-Star appearance in 2021. At 37, Gibson has been in the majors since 2013 when he started with the Minnesota Twins.

Gibson has spent time with the Texas Rangers, Philadelphia Phillies, Baltimore Orioles, and St. Louis Cardinals. He played in 30 games for the Cardinals last season, pitching in 169.2 innings and giving up 161 hits, 80 earned runs, and making 151 strikeouts.

Per the Marcels projection system, Gibson is projected to have a 4.55 ERA, give up 83 earned runs, 58 walks, and record 141 strikeouts this season.

