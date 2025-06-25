Chicago Cubs keeping ‘close eye’ on 3 pitchers; Matt Shaw replacement: Report

The alarm bells are sounding for the Chicago Cubs to make a trade for pitching help after giving up 54 runs in their last six outings since Thursday.

Starting pitcher Ben Brown allowed eight runs in Monday’s 8-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night before Jameson Taillon gave up eight in Tuesday night’s 8-7 loss to the Cardinals.

Chicago has lost five of those last six games and now only commands a 2.5-game lead on the Milwaukee Brewers and Cardinals for first place in the NL Central. With Brown being sent down to Iowa, the Cubs are in need of more depth, even with Shota Imanaga returning to the mound on Thursday.

The Chicago Cubs keeping an eye on 3 pitchers

Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Cubs are “keeping a close eye” on three starting pitchers, and he named a third baseman who might replace rookie Matt Shaw. Nightengale believes Hoyer will make a big move, knowing that failure means the end of his time in Chicago.

“Jed Hoyer, president of baseball operations, whose contract expires after the season, knows what’s at stake,” Nightengale wrote. “They are scouring the market for a starter, keeping a close eye on Alcantara (2 ½ years remaining on his 5-year, $56 million contract), Keller (3 ½ years remaining on his 5-year, $70 million deal) and Luis Severino of the Athletics (2 ½ years remaining on his 3-year, $67 million contract).

“It’s highly unlikely, however the A’s would consider trading Severino and risk the fallout, even with his dramatic home/road splits (0-7, 6.79 at home; 2-0, 0.93 on the road). Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon could also be intriguing.”

A replacement for Matt Shaw?

Nightengale’s blurb on McMahon is interesting given Shaw’s recent struggles at the plate. Shaw, 23, was already sent down to Iowa earlier in the season due to hitting issues. He’s now batting .220/.297/.311 with an OPS of .608 with two home runs and nine RBI.

However, Shaw has just two hits in 16 at-bats in his last six games.

McMahon has a .225 batting average with 12 home runs, an OPS of .738, and 25 RBI this season. McMahon, 30, would give the Cubs a little more power at the plate than Shaw for the postseason.

