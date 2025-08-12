Chicago Cubs ‘have scored a lot of runs all year’ says Craig Counsell after 4-hit loss

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell isn’t giving up on the offense after Tuesday night’s loss.

The Cubs managed only four hits in their 5-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in front of 43,003 fans at Rogers Centre. The loss dropped Chicago to 7.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the NL Central, as the Brewers dominated Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes in a 14-0 win on Tuesday night.

Milwaukee, led by former Chicago White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn, has the offense the Cubs are envious of during an 11-game winning streak.

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell is optimistic

Following the game, Cubs manager Counsell said he is optimistic the offense will play better again.

“We’ve got good hitters,” Counsell said via Marquee Sports Network. “I mean, the optimism is just, we’ve got good hitters, and we’ve scored a lot of runs this year, and they’ve done a lot of damage this year. And, you know, there’s, there’s no woe is me here, and like, Oh no, this is, this is baseball.

“You got to go have a good at bat, and go have good at-bats with whatever the situation is, and keep grinding through them. And it starts with swinging at the right pitches. There’s no question, that’s where it starts, and that’s the foundation of it. And we’re, we are still doing that.”

The Cubs offense has been sluggish since the All-Star break, and they need a quick turnaround to stay in the race for the NL Central.

