Chicago Cubs Ace dominates the San Diego Padres in 3-1 victory

The Chicago Cubs gave the San Diego Padres their first loss of the season, beating them 3-1 in their home opener.

The Padres were the only undefeated team next to the Los Angeles Dodgers, who play the Philadelphia Phillies tonight.

The Cubs saw their Ace Shota Imanaga dominate the Padres lineup and showed his dominance to start the season, which could net him a Cy Young award.

Chicago Cubs Ace is off to a hot start

Imanaga has gotten off to a hot start to his season, and it all started with his dominance of the Dodgers lineup when they played them in Japan for the Tokyo Series.

In that outing, Imanaga threw four no-hit innings and didn’t allow a run while striking out two. Imanaga’s issue in that outing was allowing four walls, but he cut those down in his next start against the Arizona Diamondbacks, only allowing two.

Imanaga got the nod to start the Cub’s home opener, his third start of the season, and he carved up the Padres lineup.

Imanaga gave manager Craig Counsell 7.1 strong innings, allowing four hits, no walks, four strikeouts, and one earned run.

According to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, Imanaga has a 0.98 ERA, and 10 strikeouts, and has given up two earned runs in 18.1 innings (three starts).

“Shota Imanaga leaves to a standing ovation. He continues to impress. 7.1, 4 H, 0BB, 1 ER against a hot Padres team (in cold conditions). Less splits more sweepers today for him, got the job done. Has a 0.98 ERA after 3 starts vs Dodgers/Diamondbacks/Padres. Pretty good.”

Even though it’s early, Iamanaga is leading in WAR (0.8), winning percentage (1.000), ERA+ (474), and home runs per nine (0.0).

A sign of good things to come

Imanaga’s early dominance can be a sign that he could be in line to have a better season than his rookie year.

The Cubs would love to have that, which puts them one step closer to making the playoffs.

If the Cubs are to do that, they’ll need Imanaganti to continue this run and have it rub off onto the rest of the pitching staff, especially the bullpen.

