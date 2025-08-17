The Chicago Cubs have struggled to pull themselves out of this rut. Going 4-6 in their last ten games and 9-11 in the past 20 games, which won’t do against the Milwaukee Brewers, who remain hot.

Thankfully for the Cubs, they’re playing the Pittsburgh Pirates, the third-worst team in the National League and fourth-worst in baseball. The Pirates split the series, with the Cubs needing to win the rubber match to gain some ground on the Brewers, who won their 14th straight game yesterday in a comeback win against the Reds.

The Cubs’ de facto Ace, Shota Imanaga, was on the mound for them yesterday, hoping to get the Cubs back on track. In his career against the Pirates, Imanaga has proven to be dominant.

Chicago Cubs Ace Shota Imanaga has dominated the Pirates in his career

In most pitchers’ careers, there is usually one team, sometimes two teams, that they completely dominate, and the Pirates appear to be that team for Imanaga. According to Marquee Sports Network, in four starts against the Pirates (26.0 innings), Imanaga has 23 strikeouts while allowing only one earned run for a 0.35 ERA.

That dominance by Imanaga was on display yesterday afternoon, when Imanaga pitched seven innings of one-run ball while scattering three hits, two walks, and striking out six. This hot start comes on the heels of two previous quality starts for Imanaga against the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds, where he combined to go 12.0 innings, allowing seven hits, giving up four earned runs, while walking none and striking out 16.

A tough road ahead for the Cubs

The Cubs will begin a critical five-game stretch against the Brewers after their series with the Pirates. The Brewers hold a 9.0-game lead over the Cubs in the National League Central, and the Cubs need to win three out of five games to cut down the Brewers’ lead.

This five-game stretch with the Brewers will be the last chance the Cubs will have to go against them in a head-to-head match. If the Cubs lose this series, their path to the playoffs becomes harder, as they hold a +4.5 game lead in the NL Wild Card, but will have to rely on other teams to help them out. Hopefully, the Cubs can win today and get back on track to play their best brand of baseball when they play the Brew Crew tomorrow.

