Trending
WANT FREE UPDATES?
Cubs

Chicago Cubs acquire All-Star utility man for two prospects: Insider

Zack CariolaBy 3 Mins Read
Chicago Cubs
MLB: Washington Nationals at Minnesota Twins Jul 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins left fielder Willi Castro (50) walks to the dugout after the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

The Chicago Cubs have been relatively quiet this Trade Deadline, with their only moves so far being trading for Michael Soroka and Andrew Kittredge. Kittredege and Soroka will sure up their pitching staff, but they still need to add another top-tier starter.

The Cubs also entered the deadline needing another bat, particularly someone who can play anywhere, as they’ve lacked someone who can do that with Vidal Bruján not panning out. The Cubs appear to have gotten the bat they have been looking for as the deadline winds down, with the Minnesota Twins providing them with a high-quality player.

Chicago Cubs acquire All-Star utility man from the Minnesota Twins

MLB: Washington Nationals at Minnesota Twins
MLB: Washington Nationals at the Twins
Jul 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Twins right fielder Willi Castro (50) rounds third on his way to home. He would be called back as left fielder Harrison Bader (12) would have his hit ruled a ground rule double in the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

The Cubs have shored up their bench as the deadline enters its final thirty minutes, with Baseball Insider and New York Post writer Jon Herman reporting the Cubs have acquired utility man Willi Castro from the Twins. Castro is a great addition, providing them with someone who can play all over the outfield and some infield spots.

“Willi Castro to Cubs for prospects”

Castro, 28, has been good for the Twins this season, hitting .245/.335/.407 with an OPS and OPS+ of .743 and 102 in 86 games.

The Cubs added a valuable piece

MLB: Minnesota Twins at Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB: the Twins at Los Angeles Dodgers Jul 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Twins left fielder Willi Castro (50) hits a home run during the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Cubs’ adding Castro is a great move for their lineup, but for their bench. Castro does bring with him a player who has postseason experience, playing in the 2023 American League Wild Card and Divisional rounds, underperforming, hitting .200 in six games.

Castro should get a lot of playing time and could see time over at third platooning with Shaw, appearing in 13 games there this season. The Cubs helped improve their playoff chances with this move.

MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at the Cubs
Jun 18, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; The tarp covers the field before the weather cancelled game between the Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply