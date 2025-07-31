The Chicago Cubs have been relatively quiet this Trade Deadline, with their only moves so far being trading for Michael Soroka and Andrew Kittredge. Kittredege and Soroka will sure up their pitching staff, but they still need to add another top-tier starter.

The Cubs also entered the deadline needing another bat, particularly someone who can play anywhere, as they’ve lacked someone who can do that with Vidal Bruján not panning out. The Cubs appear to have gotten the bat they have been looking for as the deadline winds down, with the Minnesota Twins providing them with a high-quality player.

Chicago Cubs acquire All-Star utility man from the Minnesota Twins

The Cubs have shored up their bench as the deadline enters its final thirty minutes, with Baseball Insider and New York Post writer Jon Herman reporting the Cubs have acquired utility man Willi Castro from the Twins. Castro is a great addition, providing them with someone who can play all over the outfield and some infield spots.

“Willi Castro to Cubs for prospects”

Castro, 28, has been good for the Twins this season, hitting .245/.335/.407 with an OPS and OPS+ of .743 and 102 in 86 games.

The Cubs added a valuable piece

The Cubs’ adding Castro is a great move for their lineup, but for their bench. Castro does bring with him a player who has postseason experience, playing in the 2023 American League Wild Card and Divisional rounds, underperforming, hitting .200 in six games.

Castro should get a lot of playing time and could see time over at third platooning with Shaw, appearing in 13 games there this season. The Cubs helped improve their playoff chances with this move.

