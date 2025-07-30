The Chicago Cubs need to get down to business if they’re to have a solid Trade Deadline, with most of the top bullpen arms already off the board. The Cubs will need to get creative to get the right deal and not have to overpay.

The deadline is fast approaching, and some big names remain on the board for the Cubs to acquire. However, the Cubs have opted to make a lateral move rather than an all-in type of move.

Chicago Cubs acquire veteran arm from the Washington Nationals

The Cubs need to acquire a top-tier arm for their rotation to compete with the Milwaukee Brewers, who took two of three games in their most recent series. The Cubs have the prospect capital to get a deal done for a high-end arm, but have opted to go with a safer route. The Athletics’ Ken Rosenthal reports the Cubs are acquiring right-handed pitcher Michael Soroka from the Washington Nationals.

“Cubs acquiring RHP Michael Soroka from Nationals, sources tell @TheAthletic.”

Cubs acquiring RHP Michael Soroka from Nationals, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 31, 2025

Soroka, 27, signed a one-year deal with the Nationals after pitching with the Cubs’ crosstown rivals, the Chicago White Sox. Signed as a starter, Soroka made 16 starts for the Nationals this season, in which he had a 3-8 record with a 4.87 ERA in 81.1 innings.

According to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, the Cubs are sending the Nationals outfielder Christian Franklin and infielder Ronny Cruz. Cruz and Franklin were the Cubs’ No. 13 and 14 best prospects.

“The Cubs are sending Triple-A OF Christian Franklin and 18 year-old INF Ronny Cruz to Washington in the deal for Soroka, sources tell ESPN.”

The Cubs are sending Triple-A OF Christian Franklin and 18 year-old INF Ronny Cruz to Washington in the deal for Soroka, sources tell ESPN. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) July 31, 2025

What the Cubs are getting with Soroka

Soroka isn’t the top-tier starter the Cubs are looking for, but he is a nice depth piece to have. With Ben Brownstruggling and Cade Horton pitching in his first season in the big leagues, adding Sorkoa was a shrewd move by Jed Hoyer.

Soroka does have experience pitching out of the bullpen, so he could end up there as the season progresses.

