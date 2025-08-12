EATURThe Chicago Cubs begin a three-game series in Toronto tonight against the Blue Jays, wrapping up a six-game road trip where they’ve gone 1-2 so far. The Cubs have done better to right the ship as of late, but they will have their work cut out for them, with the Blue Jays proving to be one of the better teams in the American League this season.

The Cubs made some adjustments to their roster ahead of their series with the Blue Jays, with some notable names getting reactivated from the injured list, and one name getting handed his walking papers.

The Chicago Cubs make four roster moves ahead of their series with the Blue Jays

The Cubs will be getting some much-needed reinforcements ahead of tonight’s game, with Javier Assad and Miguel Amaya getting activated from the injured list. To make room for Assad and Amaya, the Cubs designated utility man Jon Berti for assignment and optioned reliever Nate Pearson to Triple-A Iowa.

Pearson getting optioned came as no surprise, being that he had been optioned already and hadn’t performed well enough to earn a spot in the bullpen. Berti getting DFA’d is disappointing, as the Cubs signed him to a one-year deal with the hope he’d be a big part of their roster. That didn’t happen, and through 51 games with the Cubs, Berti failed to be productive, hitting .210/.262/.230 for an OPS and OPS+ of .492 and 45.

Getting Assad and Amaya back is huge for the Cubs down the stretch run

Assad has missed most of this season with an oblique injury, which he sustained before spring training games were played. After working his way back, Assad is slated to start tonight’s game against the Blue Jays, per Marquee Sports Network’s Taylor McGregor.

Getting Assad back will give the Cubs rotation a much-needed boost, as they did little to address it at the Trade Deadline, and their one acquisition, Michael Soroka, is now on the injured list. Getting Amaya back should also help the Cubs get back on track and give them another big bat in their lineup.

