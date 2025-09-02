Chicago Cubs: 3 new additions to the active roster as of September 1

The Chicago Cubs made a flurry of moves ahead of the August 31 11:59 PM deadline to have players in the organization and be eligible for the postseason. They acquired first baseman Carlos Santana and right-hander Aaron Civale, while also making an internal move by optioning Owen Caissie and promoting Kevin Alcantara.

3 new additions join the Chicago Cubs active roster

Coming over from Cleveland is 16 year MLB veteran and 2024 Gold Glove award winner Carlos Santana. The switch hitter gives Craig Counsell late game flexibility against south paws as Michael Busch currently has a .195 batting average in such match ups. He also could be used defensively, given his reputation of being a strong defender.

Moving across town from the Chicago White Sox is Aaron Civale. The right-hander was dealt by the Milwaukee Brewers earlier this year after he demanded a trade following a shift to the bullpen. That trade drew plenty of attention as it netted the Brew Crew Andruw Vaughn. Ironically, Civale is expected to pitch out of the bullpen with Chicago.

Lastly, outfield prospect Kevin Alcantara is taking top prospect Owen Caissie’s spot on the active roster. Caissie appeared in just 11 games and received 25 plate appearances during his first big league stint. Alcantara debuted last year, but will provide a big boost against left-handed pitchers as this year he has an OPS over 1.000 in the minor leagues.

These three newcomers are poised to play important, if somewhat specialized, roles as the Cubs navigate the final month of the season. Together, they may not be everyday stars, but their contributions could prove crucial in Chicago’s push for a strong finish.