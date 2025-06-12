The Chicago Cubs return to Wrigley for a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates, which kicks off a 10-game home stand. This home stand will test the Cubs’ endurance, as they haven’t had a day off in almost two weeks.

In the next few weeks, the Cubs will have to make a few roster decisions, as both Shota Imanaga and Porter Hodgewill be ready to come off the injured list and rejoin the team. Having Imanaga return to the rotation is sorely needed, as it has felt deficient ever since he tweaked his hamstring.

The decision for the Cubs, barring another injury, will prove tough, as someone will need to get optioned to make room on the roster for Imanaga and Hodges’ return.

The Chicago Cubs could option struggling right-hander, as Imanaga and Hodge prepare to return from the IL

One player the Cubs could look to option to Triple-A is right-hander Ben Brown, who has not been able to replicate the same success he saw last season. Brown’s sophomore season has proven to be a struggle, as the 25-year-old has a 3-5 record with a 5.71 ERA in 14 games (12 starts), with the Cubs deciding to use an opener for one of his starts, given how much he’s struggled in the first inning.

In the first inning this season (12 games), Brown has a 10.50 ERA and has allowed 14 earned runs and three home runs during the first inning of ballgames. The complete opposite happens when he appears in the second and third innings, as he has a 0.69 ERA for the second inning and a 1.38 ERA in the third before seeing it jump back up to close to a 10.00 ERA (9.95).

Brown’s issue on why he appears to be struggling so much as a starter is not having a third pitch to get hitters off his four-seam fastball and his knuckle curve. So far this season, Brown has used his four-seamer 57.1% of the time and his knuckle curve 38.8%, with only throwing his changeup 4.1% of the time, which comes out to 48 pitches.

For Brown to be an effective starter, his usage rate of his pitches has to change, or else these struggles will continue to happen. That’s why sending Brown down to Iowa could be beneficial, as he needs to build confidence in throwing his changeup more, or have him transition to being a multi-inning reliever, with how effective his fastball and knuckle curve play up in short bursts.

Brown could be an effective bullpen arm for the Cubs down the stretch

Since Brown has shown an inability to trust and use a third pitch to be an effective starter, a move to the bullpen could be in order. The Cubs need bullpen arms, and with how well Brown’s stuff plays in one to two inning increments, he could be the piece the Cubs’ have looked for to help fill out the bullpen.

Brown moving to the bullpen and finding success could help the Cubs’ trade deadline plans, as the Cubs could then focus all their efforts on acquiring a high-end starter. The Cubs are still two weeks away from having Imanaga coming back, so Brown could get another shot to redeem himself. His next start should be Tuesday, June 17, when the Cubs play the Milwaukee Brewers.

