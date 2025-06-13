Chicago Cubs get bad news regarding long-rumored trade target, per insider

The Chicago Cubs sit atop the NL Central Division and have thus far enjoyed an exciting, successful 2025 campaign.

Motored by a potent and versatile offense, the team has been able to overcome pitching weak spots by simply piling on the runs. That won’t always be possible, though, especially as the playoff race heats up and elite pitching begins to assume a larger role in separating postseason contenders from pretenders.

The Cubs starting rotation, specifically, needs an impact arm or two to help ensure a deep playoff run. The team has done a lot with the little they’ve had in that regard, especially after having lost ace Justin Steele for the season following elbow surgery and co-ace Shota Imanaga since early May with a tricky hamstring injury. But, still, the Cubs need starting pitching.

Trade Target, Sandy Alcantara

One long-rumored trade target has been the Miami Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara.

The 29-year-old former Cy Young Award winner is coming back from Tommy John surgery and hadn’t previously pitched since 2023. So far this season, he’s not performed up to standards and has posted a scary 7.14 ERA in 13 games started.

Still, the Cubs were reportedly interested in him and have checked in multiple times about his availability. A huge draw, aside from his raw ability and past success, is his contract status as a pitcher under team control this year, next year, and with a team option for 2027.

Alcantara Off The Market?

However, Alcantara as a trade target may now be off the table.

Per MLB insider Jim Bowden, via The Athletic:

“Don’t expect the Marlins to trade Sandy Alcantara (7.14 ERA over 13 starts) while his value is down. Instead, they’re expected to keep him until he regains his Cy Young Award form, which might not happen until later this year and maybe even next. They can always shop Alcantara, who is coming off Tommy John surgery, in the offseason or the next trade deadline. (His contract includes a $21 million team option for 2027.)”

That bit of news limits trade options, which may already be limited due to high demand for starting pitching and the possibility of some fringe teams holding on to assets in hopes of making a playoff run themselves.

The Chicago Cubs Plans Going Forward

Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer recently commented on the team’s status as trade deadline buyers and what they will be looking for:

“We’re in the information-gathering stage,” Hoyer told media prior to Wednesday’s game. “Obviously, we’re checking in and monitoring everything.”

“These guys have done a really good job in the absence of Steele and Shota and Assad,” Hoyer added. “We’ve definitely taken a lot of hits there, and these guys have held up well. But it’s a long season. We’re not even halfway through yet, so we have to continue to address that in all sorts of ways, whether it’s Trade Deadline, small transactions and hopefully getting some of these guys healthy…right now the focus would be on adding pitching and adding pitching depth. I think that would be the clear thing.”

It’s still early for trade talk as many deadline sellers have yet to actually accept that they may be sellers, but the pitching need is there for the Cubs and the front office will have to work hard to not only find trade targets, but to also outbid competing teams also looking for high-end starting pitching for the crucial second half of the season.

