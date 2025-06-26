Chicago Cubs may have ideal trade bait to entice Miami Marlins/Sandy Alcantara deal, per analyst

The Chicago Cubs have a clear and present need for starting pitching that has now reached the category of “urgent.”

Although Matthew Boyd has been steadily good throughout the season (delivering 6 shutout innings in Wednesday’s 8-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals), the same can’t be said for the rest of Chicago’s rotation.

Jameson Taillon’s 8-earned-runs-in-4-innings home run fest the night before stands as a testament to that fact.

For awhile, the Cubs coasted along pretty well, considering that they had lost their ace Justin Steele for the season in early April following elbow surgery and then co-ace Shota Imanaga for an extended period of time with a hamstring strain. Prior to those two losses, projected fifth starter Javier Assad went down (and has stayed down) with an oblique issue.

With 60% of their rotation out, Colin Rea, Ben Brown, and rookie call-up Cade Horton stepped up and did about as well as could be expected for as long as could be expected. But reality eventually set in and the rotation is currently Boyd, Taillon, and a still-learning Horton, with Imanaga set to return on Thursday.

That’s not enough for a team with serious playoff aspirations and the team’s shrinking lead atop the NL Central Division is a testament to that.

Chicago Cubs target pitching help, specifically in Miami

So the Cubs front office, headed by president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer, has reportedly been aggressive in pursuing pitching acquisitions well prior to the July 31 trade deadline.

One of the reported primary teams targeted for a potential deal has been the Miami Marlins.

Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic:

“But the Cubs, according to sources briefed on their plans, already are canvassing the market, making inquiries on Miami Marlins right-handers Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera, among many others.”

The pursuit of Alcantara has been an especially hot topic among fans and media.

Although the 29-year-old is coming off Tommy John surgery and kicked off this 2025 season with a horrid run of poor performances, he’s righted the ship considerably with a 2.74 ERA in his last four starts. The former Cy Young Award winner is also an attractive target because of his contract status– under team control this year, next year, and with a team option in 2027.

And the Cubs may have the ideal trade bait to make such a deal with the Marlins happen.

The ideal trade bait for the Marlins?

In offseason trade discussions over pitcher Jesus Luzardo, Miami was reportedly very keen on the Cubs’ power-hitting Triple-A outfielder Owen Caissie as part of the deal. Ultimately, the trade fell apart over concerns Chicago had regarding Luzardo’s physicals, but it’s a pretty safe bet that the Marlins’ interest in Caissie is still there.

In a recent Spiegel & Holmes show on 670 The Score, Matt Spiegel talked up his desire for an Alcantara-to-the-Cubs trade and why it may happen, despite recent reports that Miami may decide to hold on to Alcantara.

Per Spiegel:

“If you’re gonna make a deal, I don’t want someone like Zach Eflin or someone like that…I want Sandy Alcantara…and I think the Cubs want Sandy Alcantara and I think the Marlins are just about ready to do it. He is in a better head space than he was when he was fresh back. The change up is still a work in progress, but he’s figuring it out with what he has over these last four or five starts… Jon Heyman had said this morning that the Marlins are not ready to trade him, but I’m telling you they might be…and the guy that the Marlins wanted for Jesus Luzardo from the Cubs is Owen Caissie and the Cubs would not do it…I would deal Owen Caissie for Sandy Alcantara…I believe they’re going to target that guy and I would not be surprised to see them jump the market and get that… [The ideal target] is clear and away Alcantara…I think there’s a sweet spot where you could get him with Caissie and a package of lesser projects because he’s not all the way back.”

But…

On the flip side, however, it would seem to make sense for the Marlins to hold on to Alcantara in hopes of being able to get even more in return if/when he gets back to near-prime form. There’s certainly no rush on their part to push along a trade at this point. As a team already well out of contention, they really have nothing to lose by waiting out the market.

Time will tell where the Cubs go in their search for a high-end starter. They definitely need to go somewhere, though…and fast.

