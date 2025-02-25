In 2021, the Chicago Cubs dealt away several core players including Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez, and Kris Bryant. Of those transactions, outfielder Alexander Canario was acquired in the Bryant deal along with right-handed pitcher Caleb Kilian. Over the past three seasons, Canario has shown flashes of being an impact player, but injuries over the past two years have slowed him down.

This spring, he entered camp out of minor league options, but was willing to learn a new position in order to compete for a roster spot. Ultimately, he was the odd man out following the Justin Turner signing. As a result, he was designated for assignment and subsequently traded.

Alexander Canario has been traded to the New York Mets

Despite having the potential to be an impact bat, Canario found himself on the outside looking in of a crowded Cubs outfield. Due to this he was receiving reps at first base this spring in hopes of being a right-handed hitting option behind Michael Busch. However, Chicago then went out and signed veteran Justin Turner, whose primary defensive position has recently been first base.

Between the Turner signing and having no minor league options, Chicago elected to remove Canario from the 40-man roster. Rather than potentially losing him for nothing, Jed Hoyer traded him to the New York Mets for cash.

Chicago Cubs fans react to the Alexander Canario trade

Canario is just a few seasons removed from a year where he belted 37 home runs in the minor leagues and stole over 20 bases. Additionally, in a small sample size of 42 MLB plate appearances, he has looked good by posting a .288/.333/.524 slash line. All of this has left some Cubs fans bummed out and shaking their heads.

Dude never got a chance despite being the return we got for KB. Now we dump him to the Mets. Just a tremendous bummer — Michael (@SjbMichael) February 25, 2025

WHY WOULD ANYONE DFA ALEXANDER CANARIO FOR A 40-YEAR OLD BACK UP 1B/DH?! Jed Hoyer is my villain origin story. — Sara Sanchez (@BCB_Sara) February 21, 2025

Honestly, the biggest thing that sucks about Alexander Canario being DFA’d is that we feel that he wasn’t given a shot. It sucks, but that awful injury in Winter League pretty much sunk that opportunity heading into 2023. — Aldo Soto (@AldoSoto21) February 21, 2025

Wasn’t an obvious path for Canario to make the Opening Day roster but I’d rather have kept him and DFA’d one of the eleventeen “utility infielders who can’t hit” types. https://t.co/zzbIHvTcJB — Dan Travis (@riley_daddy) February 20, 2025

What are your thoughts on the Alexander Canario DFA and trade? Should the Cubs have removed someone else from the 40-man roster, or was this the correct move?

