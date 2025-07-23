Chicago Cubs All-Star pitcher continues to prove to be a great FA signing

The Chicago Cubs didn’t do much in the way of signing free agents over the offseason, opting to do much of their tinkering through trades. The free agents the Cubs did sign have done their jobs well and will be crucial in the stretch run.

Justin Turner signed a one-year deal with the Cubs, and recently surpassed 15 years of service time in Major League Baseball. Turner is providing the Cubs a veteran presence they severely lacked and has years of experience in the postseason, which will help the Cubs once they make the playoffs. Matthew Boyd is another free agent who has proven to be a great signing and has given the Cubs more than they could ask for in the first year of his contract.

Matthew Boyd has given the Chicago Cubs everything they needed and then some

The Cubs took a risk when they signed Boyd over the offseason, as he was coming off Tommy John Surgery. The surgery forced Boyd to miss most of 2023 and most of the 2024 season. Boyd returned in the second half of 2024 to make eight starts for the Cleveland Guardians in the regular season and made three postseason appearances.

Boyd’s small sample size with the Guardians proved good enough for the Cubs to feel comfortable giving him a two-year contract worth $29 million, with a mutual option for a third year worth $15 million. Cubs fans were skeptical of Boyd’s signing, given he was coming off a major surgery, and proved to be a backend of the rotation starter for his career. That all changed for this season, as Boyd’s having the best season of his career at 34.

The Cubs have already gotten more than they had asked for with Boyd in the first year of his contract, with him making his first All-Star Team in his 11-year career. In his All-Star season, the former sixth-round pick of the Toronto Blue Jays is seeing career highs in wins (11), ERA (2.20), and WHIP 1.011.

Boyd has also thrown more innings this season (118.2) than in the past two seasons combined (2023: 71.0, 2024: 39.2). Even better, Boyd has lowered his walk percentage, going from the 50th percentile (8.3%) in 2023 to the 91st percentile (5.2%) this year.

Boyd continued to show why he was a great signing by pitching seven shutout innings in the Cubs’ 6-0 victory against the Kansas City Royals last night. Boyd’s seven shutout innings helped extend his scoreless streak to 23.0 innings per FOX Sports.

“Matthew Boyd has now thrown 23 consecutive scoreless innings”

Matthew Boyd has now thrown 23 consecutive scoreless innings 😤 pic.twitter.com/Ia6qiuQSP7 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 23, 2025

Boyd will be a crucial part of the Cubs’ stretch run

The Cubs will need Boyd to continue his run of dominance on the mound to have a shot at winning the National League Central over the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers are tied for the lead in the Central after they’ve gone on an impressive winning streak, and will make things interesting as the end of the season draws closer.

The starting rotation has been one of the weaker parts for the Cubs this season, and they will need to add to it at the Trade Deadline. If the Cubs can add a top-of-the-line starter to pair with Boyd and Shota Imanaga, they should be in a good position to win the Central and make the playoffs.

