Chicago Cubs could have two under-the-radar all-star candidates, per reporter

The Chicago Cubs made a lot of moves this past offseason and some of their additions are taking form early in the 2025 campaign.

For example, Kyle Tucker, acquired in a trade with the Houston Astros this past December, has been stellar as a Cub so far, hitting .324 with 4 home runs and 11 RBIs. Another newcomer, Carson Kelly, has also been lighting things up as the team’s co-starting catcher, with a .417 batting average and 6 RBIs. Starting pitcher Matthew Boyd was also outstanding in his one start so far this season, throwing 5 shutout innings.

All-Stars Among Returning Chicago Cubs Players

Some may argue, however, that some of the existing Cubs assets could turn out to be just as stellar as the team’s new additions, contributing with all-star potential.

Kenneth Teape of Sports Illustrated recently wrote about two under the radar potential all-star candidates lined up to contribute, big-time, in 2025.

Porter Hodge As An All-Star?

Teape mentions the 24-year-old sophomore as a Cubs with all-star possibilities this season:

“In need of some veteran help in the bullpen, the Cubs acquired former Astros closer Ryan Pressly last offseason. He has assumed the role so far, but the best relief pitcher that the team has is likely Hodge. He produced right away after making his MLB debut last May, pitching so well that manager Craig Counsell eventually made him the team’s closer. That will be his role eventually, as he is one of the best young relievers in baseball. As a rookie, he had a 1.89 ERA in 43 innings with 52 strikeouts and an eye-popping 215 ERA+. Non-closers aren’t always viewed as All-Star candidates, but Hodge has the talent to be considered if he replicates his numbers from last year.”

Hodge has definitely been killing it this year so far, with 4 scoreless innings and 5 strikeouts in 4 appearances. He stands out like a bright, shiny diamond in a struggling Cubs bullpen, despite some control issues.

Non-closer bullpen arms are rarely selected to all-star teams, but if newcomer closer Ryan Pressly continues to struggle, it might not take too long for Hodge to once again win the closer role, as he did last year.

The season is still young, of course, but Hodge’s numbers are tracking with last season’s impressive numbers.

Dansby Swanson Back To All-Star Form?

Teape also mentions 10-year veteran and 2-time all-star Swanson as a serious contender for an all-star appearance:

“Ahead of the 2023 season, Chicago signed the former Atlanta Braves shortstop to a seven-year, $177 million deal. In the first two years of that deal, Swanson hasn’t quite lived up to expectations. He has been about a league-average hitter with a 102 OPS+, which includes his good start to the 2025 campaign. He has a .258/.324/.548 slash line with two home runs and three doubles through his first 34 plate appearances. If he can keep up anywhere close to that production along with the stellar defense he provides, a third All-Star nod could be on the horizon.”

It’s been known that the 31-year-old has played through injury in his first two years as a Cub, so it’s a distinct possibility that his performance has been hampered because of that. This past offseason, Swanson underwent successful core surgery and may be entering the 2025 season at his healthiest since signing on with the team.

Solid improvement at the plate, added to his already elite-level defense, would make him a definite all-start candidate, even in a league brimming with elite-level shortstop talent.

There are other Cubs all-star possibilities– such as Kyle Tucker, Seiya Suzuki, Justin Steele, and Shota Imanaga– but Hodge and Swanson making the team would be a nice reward for two Cubs who’ve done what it takes to succeed.

