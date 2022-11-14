The Chicago Cubs are among the several teams that have engaged in trade talks with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Hot Stove season is here and the Chicago Cubs have been active early, already had conversations with Scott Boras about Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts, discussed bringing some veteran help in Martin Perez and Josh Bell, and now they are among the five teams discussing a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Sources: #Rays are engaged in advanced trade negotiations ahead of Tuesday’s roster protection deadline. At this point, industry observers expect multiple trades by the club over the next 48 hours. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 14, 2022

The Chicago Cubs have been involved and could be looking at some bullpen help in Ryan Yarbrough, Yonny Chirinos and Shawn Armstrong. The other possibility is going for a bigger deal and getting outfield help in Randy Arozarena or a potential big starter in Tyler Glasnow.

The three bullpen arms would be experimental as all three arms’ numbers don’t exactly scream success, but relievers have proven that a change of scenery could work wonders.

The big tickets here that could be available but there has yet to be any indication that are available are Glasnow and Arozarena. Glasnow, 29, is coming off Tommy John surgery and had a few starts at the end of the year, including one in the playoffs. The upside there is a big one as Glasnow has posted numbers that would show he’s an ace caliber pitcher but the other side of the coin is that started more than 15 games in a season.

Arozarena, 27, could solve one of the outfield spots for the Cubs along with Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki. A young dynamic player with playoff experience is exactly the kind of player the Cubs are looking for. Posting a 6.9 WAR and hitting 40 homers in the last two years could translate well at Wrigley.

The Rays are known for trading the superstar players while the value is high. Lets see if this in fact taht sort of situation and see the Cubs will pull the trigger on a big deal.

