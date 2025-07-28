Chicago Cubs announce the tragic passing of HOF and 10x All-Star Ryne Sandberg

The Chicago Cubs had a wonderful Hall of Fame weekend, taking two of three games from their crosstown rivals, the Chicago White Sox. The Cubs had one Hall of Famer on their brain in Ryne Sandberg, who sadly missed the festivities due to his cancer coming back.

Sadly, the worst has occurred, with the great Cubs second baseman and Hall of Famer tragically losing his battle to prostate cancer.

Chicago Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg tragically passed away

Earlier today, the Cubs lost one of the best second basemen they’ve ever had, with the Cubs announcing that Sandberg has sadly passed away after his battle with prostate cancer. Sandberg (known as Ryno) had been battling prostate cancer for some time, and at one point appeared to be in the clear until it came back earlier this year. Sandberg was 65 years old.

“With great sadness, we share that Ryne Sandberg has passed away today.”

With great sadness, we share that Ryne Sandberg has passed away today. pic.twitter.com/LJJ0jGqSy5 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 29, 2025

Sandberg’s Hall of Fame career

Sandberg’s 16-year Hall of Fame career started with him becoming a 20th-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Phillies in the 1978 MLB Draft. Sandberg debuted with the Phillies in the 1981 season and played in 13 games, hitting .167 with an OPS of .333.

That was the last time Sandberg was in Philadelphia as a Phillie, as he and fellow Phillies infielder, Larry Bowa, were traded to the Cubs in the 1982 offseason for shortstop Iván De Jesús. Sandberg would play 15 straight seasons with the Cubs, where he was named an All-Star 10 times, won the Gold Glove nine times, was a seven-time Silver Slugger winner, and was named the Most Valuable Player in 1984.

Among the all-time Cubs greats, Sandberg is fourth all-time in hits (2,385), fifth in home runs (282), and third in runs (1,316). Thank you, Ryno, you will be missed!

Chicago Cubs: Could a returning Javier Assad be flipped at the trade deadline? Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE