The Chicago Cubs have had horrible luck post-trade deadline, and it has only gotten worse with their poor play and injuries. It began when Michael Soroka injured his shoulder two innings into his Cubs career and has been on the injured list since August 5.

Things got worse when Miguel Amaya, activated from the 60-day injured list before the Toronto Blue Jays series, was placed back on it after he suffered a knee injury when running to first base. Now it looks like rookie right-hander Cade Horton may miss a start or two after he was pulled from yesterday’s game with a blister on his finger.

The Cubs needed to add a pitcher for today’s doubleheader after expending the bullpen yesterday, and made a few roster moves before this afternoon’s game.

Chicago Cubs recall 29-year-old reliever from Triple-A

In the wake of the news surrounding the injury to Horton, and with the Cubs set to play a doubleheader, the Cubs needed to make a roster move to add a pitcher. Before this afternoon’s game with the Milwaukee Brewers, the Cubs announced they have recalled left-hander Tom Cosgrove from Triple-A Iowa, according to Bruce Levine of 670 The Score.

“Cubs recall RHP Tom Cosgrove from Iowa.”

Cubs recall RHP Tom Cosgrove from Iowa. — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) August 19, 2025

Levine adds that to make room for Cosgrove on the roster, the Cubs optioned left-hander Luke Little to Triple-A and optioned Gavin Hollowell to Triple-A.

“Luke Little optioned to Iowa . Gabe Hollowell returned to Triple A as yesterday’s 27th man . Cubs can add another player between games as 27th man.”

Luke Little optioned to Iowa . Gabe Hollowell returned to Triple A as yesterday’s 27th man . Cubs can add another player between games as 27th man. — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) August 19, 2025

Cosgrove has appeared in two games for the Cubs this season, pitching to a 2.25 ERA in that span, but has spent most of the season in Triple-A for the Cubs and the San Diego Padres. In 33 games down in Iowa, Cosgrove has a 2-1 record with a 4.66 ERA in 38.2 innings.

Moving forward for the Cubs

The Cubs need to bounce back after a horrible 7-0 loss yesterday and will have to start playing better baseball to beat a team like the Brewers. The Cubs will have to do it with someone like Kyle Tucker, who is in a horrible slump, and who will receive some days off, as Craig Counsell has indicated he would do for the free agent to be.

Hopefully, the Cubs can win one of these games today, which should help build their confidence down the stretch run.

