The Chicago Cubs have another prospect enter MLB’s top 100 list

The Chicago Cubs had some of their top players get promoted from MLB’s top 100 prospect lists after accruing a certain amount of service time in the major leagues. The Cubs maintain a few of their prospects on MLB’s top 100 prospects list, who were there before the season started, and who will also receive promotions once they reach that level of service time.

The Cubs will have another of their top prospects join them on MLB’s list, with right-hander Jaxon Wiggins entering the fold with the promotion of a former top 100 prospect of the Seattle Mariners.

The Chicago Cubs have another top prospect join the top 100 list

Jaxon Wiggins is the Cubs’ eighth-best prospect and has become the 100th-best prospect in all of baseball after former prospect Cole Young of the Mariners graduated from the list.

“RHP Jaxon Wiggins joins the Top 100 Prospects list upon Cole Young’s graduation.

More on the #Cubs hurler whose 65-grade fastball has led to a 2.09 ERA and 11 K/9 rate this season”

RHP Jaxon Wiggins joins the Top 100 Prospects list upon Cole Young's graduation. More on the #Cubs hurler whose 65-grade fastball has led to a 2.09 ERA and 11 K/9 rate this season: https://t.co/ELVlWLOwkz pic.twitter.com/VKpb5Q35Is — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 16, 2025

Wiggins, a former second-round pick in the 2023 draft, has been performing great this season, with strong outings in two levels of the Cubs’ minor league system. Wiggins, in 12 starts, has a 3-2 record with a 2.09 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 60.1 innings. In seven starts with the Smokies, Wiggins has remained undefeated and has pitched to a 2.38 ERA.

The Cubs could trade Wiggins at the Trade Deadline

It is clear that the Cubs are making a push for the postseason, and they will need to add the right pieces at the deadline if they’re to win their first playoff game since 2017. Having the farm system to get a deal done, Wiggins could be one of the players the Cubs use in a trade to bring back a top-tier starter, who is also under team control.

The Cubs have a good rotation brewing, but they require an Ace to fill out their rotation and be the right-hand man to Shota Imanaga. Wiggins can help get a deal like that done now that he’s entered the top 100 prospects list, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he’s traded at or before the deadline.

The Chicago Cubs have two players land in the top 10 for the best All-Stars Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE