Chicago Cubs: Assad looks good in rehab start, may come back this weekend; Taillon is next

The Chicago Cubs front office has taken a lot of heat in recent days for failing to acquire a much-needed front-of-rotation starter before the July 31 trade deadline. And there is definitely a point behind the criticism.

Almost from the very beginning of the season, with the loss of ace Justin Steele and projected fifth starter Javier Assad, the Cubs’ starting pitching sparked concern. Along the way, they lost Shota Imanaga to injury for several weeks and then Jameson Taillon. As the team headed into the most stressful and demanding part of what they hoped to be a run at the postseason, their rotation was looking strained and at the point of collapse.

Chicago Cubs banking on return of injured starters?

As things turned out, however, Cubs president Jed Hoyer and his crew didn’t end up acquiring that high-end starter to fortify their rotation. Instead, the only starting option they picked up was the oft-injured Michael Soroka from the Washington Nationals, a back-of-rotation/swing man who would subsequently be sent to the IL after just two innings pitched for the team.

Many believe that the imminent returns of the rehabbing Jameson Taillon and Javier Assad played a big part in the Cubs’ decision to play things conservatively at the trade deadline.

Well, it looks as though Assad, specifically, is very close to joining the major league squad once again.

Javier Assad’s latest rehab appearance

On Wednesday, the 28-year-old Assad made his latest rehab start for the Iowa Cubs, pitching 4.1 innings, striking out 4, walking 2, and allowing 1 earned run on 4 hits against the St. Paul Saints.

Reports have circulated that the righty, who has yet to make a single appearance in the majors due to struggles with an oblique injury, could be activated by the big league Cubs as soon as this weekend.

If he can stay healthy and return sharp, Assad should definitely provide a boost to the rotation as well as to the bullpen, depending on where the Cubs decide to use him. Last season, he logged a solid 3.79 ERA over 29 appearances in his first full season as a starter. In 294 career innings, he has a 3.40 ERA.

Assad could be penciled in behind Imanaga, Matthew Boyd, Cade Horton, and Colin Rea or he could be packaged with Ben Brown as a co-fifth starter option. He could also be used in the bullpen as a long reliever, to help eat some innings for a stressed relief corps.

Taillon’s comeback

The return of Jameson Taillon, who will make his second rehab start for the Iowa Cubs this Friday, is slated to happen after Assad and it should have even more of an impact on the pitching staff.

The Cubs’ veteran workhorse gave up 7 earned runs on 7 hits, with 2 home runs, over 3 innings pitched against the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians in his first rehab appearance. The good news, though, was that he reported no discomfort from the right calf strain that had kept him on the shelf since his last major league start on June 29.

The 33-year-old will definitely be given back his spot in the rotation, creating a bit of a logjam and forcing manager Craig Counsell to make some tough decision regarding the back-end of the rotation.

There is also the possibility that the Cubs could go to a 6-man starting rotation down the stretch to preserve arms for their expected playoff run. Workload concerns have arisen, especially when it comes to Boyd, who is coming off Tommy John surgery and hadn’t thrown more than 100 innings since 2019, and with rookie Cade Horton, who has been brilliant of late, but is coming off a season-ending injury last year and has already well surpassed his total innings pitched as a pro.

The Cubs are hoping that depth and flexibility will get them into the playoffs and deep into the playoffs. Right now, two pieces of the puzzle look to be close to their return.

Chicago Cubs reliever Andrew Kittredge throws an immaculate inning using the same pitch sequence Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE