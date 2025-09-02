The Chicago Cubs made headlines last week by signing pitcher Aaron Civale and first baseman Carlos Santana, with both deals finalized well ahead of the August 31 deadline to ensure postseason eligibility. Now, just days later, more signings are being announced as they have added two more veteran pitchers.

Chicago Cubs add more pitching depth by signing Austin Gomber and Joe Ross

According to Austin Gomber’s transaction page, the southpaw starting pitcher signed with the Cubs on August 26. He was released by the Colorado Rockies on August 26. The seven year MLB veteran has a career 5.08 ERA, with his last five seasons spent coming with the Rockies.

Furthermore, reliever Joe Ross has joined Chicago’s organization, with a transaction date of September 1. It’s unclear at this time if that is accurate or not, but if true, he would not be post season eligible with the Cubs. Ross, had a resurgent season last year with the Brewers after not pitching in the big leagues for three seasons prior, but has battled this year to a 5.12 ERA over 51.0 innings.