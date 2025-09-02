Trending
Cubs

Chicago Cubs add more pitching depth; sign two veterans

Tyler KoerthBy 2 Mins Read
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks

The Chicago Cubs made headlines last week by signing pitcher Aaron Civale and first baseman Carlos Santana, with both deals finalized well ahead of the August 31 deadline to ensure postseason eligibility. Now, just days later, more signings are being announced as they have added two more veteran pitchers.

Chicago Cubs add more pitching depth by signing Austin Gomber and Joe Ross

MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

According to Austin Gomber’s transaction page, the southpaw starting pitcher signed with the Cubs on August 26. He was released by the Colorado Rockies on August 26. The seven year MLB veteran has a career 5.08 ERA, with his last five seasons spent coming with the Rockies.

Furthermore, reliever Joe Ross has joined Chicago’s organization, with a transaction date of September 1. It’s unclear at this time if that is accurate or not, but if true, he would not be post season eligible with the Cubs. Ross, had a resurgent season last year with the Brewers after not pitching in the big leagues for three seasons prior, but has battled this year to a 5.12 ERA over 51.0 innings.

These additions appear to be depth moves by the Cubs, low-risk signings that could provide insurance down the stretch. Gomber brings experience from a tough pitching environment in Colorado, while Joe Ross offers a veteran presence despite recent struggles.

Whether either player ends up making a meaningful impact remains to be seen, but injuries could shift the outlook quickly, so even under-the-radar moves like these have the potential to matter.

