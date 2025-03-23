Chicago Cubs receive stunning MLB ranking

The Chicago Cubs are heading into the 2025 season as the favorites to win the NL Central Division. They’re also projected by some to win as many as 92 games this year.

That’s a tall order for a team that finished 83-79 in 2024 and 10 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers.

But the Cubs have made a lot of eye-catching moves this offseason and, overall, they just seem to be in a much better position than they were last year at this time.

The big move was the addition of Houston Astros multi-tool right fielder Kyle Tucker, who is legitimately regarded as one of the best position players in all of baseball.

They added rehabbed lefty Matthew Boyd to an already solid starting rotation. In an under-regarded move, they picked up Carson Kelly to fortify a depleted catching corps made up entirely of 26-year-old Miguel Amaya.

Chicago also shored up a bullpen that experienced a full-on collapse in the first half of 2024, pretty much putting the team into a hole from which it could never quite emerge. Adding former Astros closer Ryan Pressly could be a key acquisition, although his success as a once-again closer is by no means guaranteed. Aside from Pressly, though, the additions of Ryan Brasier, Caleb Theilbar, Colin Rea, and Eli Morgan should go a long way in stabilizing the bullpen.

People also forget that the team, actually, had a pretty solid core before all of these other pickups.

But how talented are the Cubs? How do they fare against other teams in the area of talent?

Well, Dayn Perry of CBS Sports seems to think quite highly of them.

In a piece ranking the top 100 players in major league baseball, Perry includes seven Cubs, a number second only to the nine ranked players representing the Los Angeles Dodgers and tied with the Atlanta Braves’ seven.

As a side note, the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays had zero ranked players. The Oakland Athletics, Milwaukee Brewers, Miami Marlins, Washington Nationals, and Colorado Rockies, meanwhile, had just one each.

And, the no. 1 player in baseball, per Perry? Shohei Ohtani, of course.

But, back to the Cubs.

Who were the highest ranked Cubs?

The Chicago Cubs Outfield

It should come as no surprise that Kyle Tucker was the highest ranked Cub, with a no. 18 placement. Some believe that the 28-year-old is on the verge of an MVP-level season in this final year before hitting free agency.

Seiya Suzuki ranked no. 49 overall and many people also feel that he could be headed towards a career year as the Cubs’ full-time designated hitter.

Left fielder Ian Happ, placed at no. 69, has been consistently solid for the Cubs, averaging 25 home runs for every 162 games played over the course of eight seasons with the team. He’s also a three-time Gold Glover.

The Cubs’ Infield

Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner comes in at no 70 on the top 100 list. The 27-year-old has been one of the most consistent contact hitters in the game, as well as a plus-base stealer and a Gold Glove defensive asset.

Hoerner’s middle infield partner Dansby Swanson comes in at no. 74. Despite back-to-back injury-affected down years, the 31-year-old plays elite-level Gold Glove defense and can still deliver offensively.

Cubs Pitching

Cubs ace Justin Steele is the highest ranked Cubs pitcher on the list, coming in at no. 72. The placement seems a bit low, given his three-year run as one of the best starting pitchers in the league. A career 3.30 ERA in 99 games confirms his status as an elite-level arm.

Shota Imanaga also comes in with a bit of a surprisingly low no. 82 placement, although his status as a sophomore headed into the 2025 season may be the reason for that. He had a heck of a rookie season, though, posting a 2.91 ERA in 29 games started.

Were there any Cubs missing from this list? A case could be made for first baseman Michael Busch and starting pitcher Jameson Taillon, who put up some very solid numbers last season. But, honestly, not everyone can make the top 100. Maybe next year, we’ll see Matt Shaw and Pete Crwo-Armstrong up there.

