Chicago Cubs bullpen disastrous outing blows late-inning lead

The Chicago Cubs have split the opening series with the Arizona Diamondbacks after their latest loss Sunday afternoon.

The Cubs lost Sunday’s game when the bullpen melted down and blew a late-game lead, which prevented the Cubs from winning the series.

Before the bullpen collapsed, the Cubs were enjoying a 6-2 lead thanks to outfielder Kyle Tucker, who hit a three-run home run in the top of the eighth inning.

The Cubs did little this off-season to address the needs of their bullpen, which was one of their Achilles heels last season.

A late-inning disaster destroyed the Cubs chances of a win

The Cubs got a strong outing from lefty Matthew Boyd, who pitched five strong innings, allowing four hits, striking out five, and walking three while not allowing an earned run.

The disaster happened when the Cubs bullpen failed to maintain the lead and capitalize on Boyd’s strong performance.

It started with Nate Pearson going a 1.1 of an inning, giving up two walks on three hits and allowing two earned runs. Caleb Thielbar added to the Diamondbacks walk fest by giving up three of his own in just 0.2 of an inning.

The biggest flop was when reliever Eli Morgan entered the ballgame and got shelled. In his 0.2 innings, Morgan gave up six hits and six earned runs, with the biggest blow coming from Lourdes Gurriell Jr., who launched a two-run home run to leftfield in the bottom of the eighth to tie the game at six.

Morgan was optioned to Triple-A to start the year, and this outing could land him back down at Iowa.

Craig Counsell is not pleased about the bullpen’s struggles

When the media caught up with Counsell after the game, he looked visibly frustrated about the loss.

When speaking to reporters, Counsell said the Cubs got five strong innings of good starting pitching but three bad innings from the bullpen.

“In the 8th inning, we just didn’t pitch well. They got pitches to hit and they did something with them.” Craig Counsell on today’s pitching performance.”

“In the 8th inning, we just didn’t pitch well. They got pitches to hit and they did something with them.” Craig Counsell on today’s pitching performance. pic.twitter.com/rXk8HPDC3y — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) March 30, 2025

The struggles of the Chicago Cubs bullpen to start the season

The Cubs did play a good series against the Diamondbacks, with their offense scoring runs, their defense looking great, and their starting pitching giving them length. Jameson Taillon was the only starter to struggle in this series, giving up six earned runs in his first outing of the season.

The rest of the Cubs staff did their jobs by limiting the Diamondbacks hitters from scoring runs, with Shota Imanaga showing why he’s the Ace of the staff by throwing seven strong innings.

The Cubs have one of the better starting rotations in the National League, and the bullpen has to hold onto the leads the starters handoff to get them a win for their efforts.

In yesterday’s games, closer Ryan Pressly almost blew the Cubs 4-1 lead in the ninth innings but was bailed out by his Gold Glove shortstop Dansby Swanson, making a fantastic defensive play to save the game and secure the victory.

Dansby Swanson's heads up play closes out the game for the Cubs! 😲 pic.twitter.com/l3WmA5Ophy — MLB (@MLB) March 30, 2025

Pressly, who the Cubs acquired in a trade with the Houston Astros over the off-season, has struggled to start the year, having a 9.00 ERA in his three outings this season.

The Cubs need their bullpen to start finding their rhythm to capitalize on the strong outings of their starters if they’re to turn things around and get above .500.

Chicago Cubs manager facing backlash for postgame comments after 10-6 collapse to Diamondbacks Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE