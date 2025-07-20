‘I disagree’: Chicago Cubs manager calls out ump after 6-1 loss to Boston

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell didn’t appear too happy after the team’s 6-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox in front of 40,433 fans at Wrigley Field on Sunday. With the loss, the Cubs slipped into a tie with the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the NL Central.

The Cubs out-hit the Red Sox 8-7, but they could not make efficient use of men on base to keep their lead in the division. Counsell didn’t like a call the umps made in the second inning that cost Chicago a chance to put a runner at third base with no outs.

Chicago Cubs’ Craig Counsell calls out ump after game

Pete Crow-Armstrong was caught stealing third base, but Counsell felt his runner was given no chance to properly make a slide into third base.

“The umpire’s estimation that he was out by a lot … I disagree,” Counsell told the media after the game, per Marquee Sports Network. “I think Pete had no chance to make a slide there.”

The Cubs were able to muster one run in the inning, and would have taken a 2-0 lead had Crow-Armstrong not been called out at third base for the first out of the inning.

Chicago held on to the lead until the Red Sox put up two runs on relief pitcher Ryan Pressly in the top of the seventh and then added four more in the eighth.

The Cubs are set to begin a three-game series at home against the Kansas City Royals on Monday.

A tight race in the NL Central should prompt Cubs leadership to make a trade ASAP.

