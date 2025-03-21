1 NRI the Chicago Cubs must decide on quickly

While the Chicago Cubs have already played two regular season games, domestic opening day is quickly less than one week away. By the time next Thursday rolls around, the team will have to make its final roster decisions. One non-roster invitee that has put his name in contention for an opening day roster spot is right-handed pitcher Brad Keller.

Brad Keller has caught the eye of manager Craig Counsell this spring

29 year old Keller joined the Cubs this off-season after previously accumulating six seasons worth of MLB experience with the Kansas City Royals. From 2018-2020 he experienced success, but after that his ERA’s each season have risen to the mid fours and even above five.

That being said, this spring Keller turned some heads by showing an uptick in velocity. At times he has sat at 96 MPH and even touched 98. Manager Craig Counsell has taken note of this and believes that all the ingredients are there to make him a very good pitcher.

“I’d like to take a longer view with Brad Keller, because I think there’s some ingredients there that can make him a very good pitcher.” -Craig Counsell on Brad Keller

Will the Chicago Cubs add Brad Keller to the 40-man roster?

Within the next week, Keller has the ability to opt out of his deal with the Cubs. One way he would stick around is if Chicago added him to the 40-man roster and he subsequently made the domestic opening day roster. A move like this is possible, but would likely come at the expense of Ben Brown being optioned to the minor leagues (which would make Colin Rea the team’s fifth starting pitcher) as well as another player being removed from the 40-man.

The Cubs have had Keller throw multiple innings this spring, tossing 40+ pitches on two occasions. With his increased velocity, he’s an intriguing bounce back candidate who could serve as a swing man for this 2025 team.

It will be interesting to see if he remains with the Cubs or not. If he doesn’t, there is a good chance that he signs with a team where there is a clear path for him to get to the big leagues.

