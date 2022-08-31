Brennen Davis, Chicago Cubs’ prized outfielder, rejoins the Iowa Cubs after a long period on the injured list.

Outfielder Brennen Davis is one of the highest-ranked Cubs players, coming in as the second-best prospect in the organization according to MLB Pipeline.

Davis returned to Triple-A Iowa and made his presence felt right away with a home run:



WELCOME BACK BRENNEN DAVIS pic.twitter.com/mRvYyl05Ur — Cubs Zone ™️ (@CubsZone) August 31, 2022

Brennen Davis underwent back surgery in early June due to a lower back injury which caused him to struggle at the start of the season. However, he is expected to be removed from the injured list for the upcoming Tuesday game against the Columbus Clippers.

Davis was a second-round pick by the Chicago Cubs in 2018, and he is considered to be one of the best young talents in the roster. Last season, he made the national scene by making a series of home runs in the All-Star Futures Game, and he also earned MVP honors for that game. He was then promoted to Triple-A for the first time. He entered this season as the top prospect, and the 15th best player for national baseball.

Despite his impressive rankings, Davis has still had his share of struggles. While dealing with his bad back, Davis struggled in 22 games with Iowa and had a .195 batting average with 31 strikeouts over 77 at-bats. But with more than a month left in the minor league season, Davis will definitely get enough at-bats to prepare for the 2023 season.

The Iowa Cubs have four other players that are listed in MLB Pipeline’s top 30 organizational rankings, which include Alexander Canario (No. 9), Hayden Wesneski (No. 12), Caleb Kilian (No. 14), and Matt Mervis (No. 21).

