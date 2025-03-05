Chicago Cubs bring back a high quality reliever in a shrewd depth signing

The Chicago Cubs had a great game against the San Diego Padres yesterday, where they’d the smackdown on them, beating the Friars by a score of 16-1.

The Cubs will have two weeks to prepare for the regular season, which starts on March 18-19 when they play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Tokyo Series.

The one thing the Cubs did this off-season to make their roster better and prepare for the long season was add depth to their roster, specifically the bullpen.

To keep with that trend, the Cubs added more depth to the relief core by bringing back a familiar face on a minor league deal.

Chicago Cubs bring back a familiar face

According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, the Cubs are bringing back a familiar face in right-handed reliever Yency Almonte on a minor-league deal for this season.

“The Cubs are bringing back pitcher Yency Almonte on a minor league deal. He appeared in 17 games for them last year. Has a career 4.44 ERA.”

The Cubs are bringing back pitcher Yency Almonte on a minor league deal. He appeared in 17 games for them last year. Has a career 4.44 ERA. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) March 4, 2025

The 30-year-old Almonte was great for the Cubs last season before he suffered a shoulder injury and had surgery, which ended his season. Before going on the shelf, Almonte made 17 appearances where he had a 1-0 record with a 3.45 ERA with one save in 15.2 innings pitched.

Almonte came over from the Dodgers in the trade that also netted the Cubs their first baseman of the future in Michael Busch.

The Cubs released Almonte earlier this offseason because he is supposed to miss the bulk of this season due to the surgery.

Adding a great depth piece

Bringing Almonte back is a shrewd move for the Cubs and bolsters their bullpen depth even more.

There is an outside chance that Almonte could come back at some point this season and be a big part of this Cubs bullpen in what could be a postseason run.

In the meantime, Almonte can rehab and get himself back to what he was last season.

Chicago Cubs closer sets bold World Series goal for 2025 Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE