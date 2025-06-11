Chicago Cubs: One aspect of the team has had a strong showing since May 14

The Chicago Cubs have been playing like one of the best teams in baseball and have taken care of business against some of the better teams in the National League. The Cubs play the rubber match of a three-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies this afternoon, and even though the Phillies have struggled, they still are a formidable team with a formidable pitching staff.

The Cubs have had strong showings from their offense this season, which has helped them stay in and win ballgames. The one bugaboo for the Cubs this season has been their pitching staff, which has been hurt (literally) by injury and poor performances from some, mainly coming from the bullpen.

Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer addressed the concerns of the pitching staff by telling Jon Heyman on his podcast called The Show, that the Cubs will be active on the trade market. Hoyer may have an easier time with one area, as it has been performing well since the middle of May.

The Chicago Cubs are getting a strong showing from one area of the team

The Cubs’ bullpen didn’t get off to the best start to the season, as newly acquired closer Ryan Pressly didn’t have the best first impression. However, even though the Cubs have dealt with injury to Porter Hodge and had to shuffle some pieces around, the bullpen has come into its own.

According to Marquee Sports Network, the Cubs’ bullpen has pitched to a 0.82 ERA since May 14 and has become one of the strongest links of the team.

“The @Cubs bullpen has a 0.82 ERA since May 14”

The @Cubs bullpen has a 0.82 ERA since May 14 😳 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 11, 2025

A nice combination of relievers

The Cubs’ bullpen may only need a couple of minor tweaks and adjustments if they can continue to pitch the way they have been. Pressly has turned things around after it looked like his age had caught up to him earlier in the season. He has not allowed an earned run in the past seven appearances and has pitched to a 2-2 record with a 3.96 ERA in the last 27 games.

The Cubs have also seen Daniel Palencia step up and look like a future late-inning reliever and even the future closer. Palencia is the Cubs’ leader in saves with five and has pitched to a 1.96 ERA in 21 games this season.

Pressly and Palencia are the best bullpen arms the Cubs have, while others like lefties Caleb Thielbar and Drew Pomeranz and right-hander Brad Keller hold down the middle innings. Once Hodge returns and fully recovers from his injury, he will only add to the success that fans are seeing.

