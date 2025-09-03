Cubs’ rookie Cade Horton’s dominant second half in Jake Arrieta territory

Chicago Cubs fans know all about Jake Arrieta’s legendary second half in 2015. During his Cy Young-winning campaign, Arrieta posted an unbelievable 0.75 ERA over 15 starts after the All-Star break, highlighted by two complete game shutouts and a stretch of pure dominance rarely seen in MLB history.

Fast forward a decade, and history is somewhat repeating itself, this time by rookie Cubs pitcher Cade Horton. While operating on a pitch count, due to a shoulder strain significantly limiting his volume a season ago, Horton has pitched to a 0.77 ERA in the second half this year. He hasn’t thrown more than 82 pitches since August, but has only given up four earned runs over 47.0 innings pitched.

Cade Horton’s dominant second half is currently MLB’s best ever by a rookie