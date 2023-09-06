After dominating three different minor league levels in ‘23, the Cubs are calling up lefty, Luke Little.

It looks as if the Cubs manager David Ross has a new left-handed bullpen arm at his disposal:

The Cubs are calling up LHP Luke Little from the @IowaCubs. Little, a fourth round pick in 2020, went 5-2 with 105 strikeouts in 63.2 innings this season across three different levels. — Tommy Birch (@TommyBirch) September 6, 2023

The former fourth-round pick has had an outstanding season spanning High-A, Double-A, and Triple-A. Luke Little has been a strikeout machine over his entire career as he has averaged over 14 K’s per 9 innings and been over 16 K’s per 9 innings during his stint in Triple-A this season. That rates out to be just over a 40% strikeout rate. As is also usually the case with hard-throwing minor league relievers, his walks are a bit of a problem, but he has improved as the season has gone on and continues to work on the repeatability of his delivery.

Luke Little is mostly a 2 pitch pitcher. He throws an upper 90’s heater and a devastating slider to get most of his strikeouts. He has a changeup he will use occasionally, but the other two are plus offerings and get the job done against both sides of the plate as batters have a paltry .135 batting average against him this season.

Initially, Little will more than likely work in low leverage. But in a bullpen that has lacked a high-leverage lefty basically all season, it is easy to envision Luke Little filling that role down the stretch should he have some success right off the bat. The corresponding move is the DFA of Shane Greene. Greene pitched just one inning as a Cub and could now be claimed or sent back to Iowa.

