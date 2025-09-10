Cubs’ GM Carter Hawkins a finalist for NL East front office job

Current Chicago Cubs GM Carter Hawkins is in the final year of his contract with the organization and has reportedly already interviewed elsewhere. Meanwhile, President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer, who earned that promotion in 2021, the same year Hawkins was hired, received a contract extension in late July. It’s becoming increasingly clear that these two may not be working side by side next year.

Chicago Cubs’ GM Carter Hawkins is a finalist for a NL East front office job

According to Bob Nightengale, Hawkins interviewed for the Washington Nationals GM job in early September. He is now a finalist for he position. Washington fired Mike Rizzo in July, named Mike DeBartolo interim GM, but now has their sights set on someone like Hawkins.

Carter Hawkins is a finalist after interviewing last week for Nats’ GM job. https://t.co/NIAh5TFVoj — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) September 9, 2025

Carter Hawkins has taken some heat recently

Since joining the Cubs in 2021, Hawkins has played a role in several major moves, including the signings of Marcus Stroman, Seiya Suzuki, Dansby Swanson, and the two-time additions of Cody Bellinger. He also oversaw both the salary-shedding trade of Bellinger and the acquisition of Kyle Tucker.

Following this year’s trade deadline, Hawkins addressed the team’s relatively quiet approach, stating that they were unwilling to overpay, offering that as the main reason the Cubs didn’t make splashier moves like other contenders.

Those comments didn’t sit well with fans, especially with 2025 shaping up as an “all-in” season. The team’s biggest offseason addition, Kyle Tucker, came on an expiring contract, so the lack of aggressive follow-up at the trade deadline left many confused and frustrated.

If Hawkins does depart, it could pave the way for Hoyer to adopt a more aggressive approach moving forward. Without Hawkins alongside him, Hoyer may have more freedom to pursue bold, win-now moves. While a front office shake-up could be on the horizon, the Cubs’ fate for the rest of this season will ultimately be decided by the players already on the field.

The Cubs have never made the playoffs with Hawkins as GM. That’s surely going to change this year, but the question remains how far will they go into the post season.

Chicago Cubs place Daniel Palencia on the IL, Counsell affirms bullpen plans Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE