Chicago Cubs backstop accomplishes feat not done since 1993

The Chicago Cubs played the first game of a series against the Athletics which will see games played in a minor league stadium.

The Cubs’ offense came to life against the A’s, hitting four home runs, and won 18-3.

The scoring was led by the Cubs superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker, who went 4-7, scoring four runs, and driving in three RBI. Tucker hit a home run, but it came off a position player in the ninth inning.

The Cubs got a strong outing from their starter Ben Brown, who made his first start of the season. Brown the Cub’s 5.0 innings, allowing six hits, walking two, striking out five, while allowing three earned runs.

Colin Rea also pitched strong in relief, pitching 3.0 innings, allowing four hits, and striking out a batter.

The win also saw something not done by a Cub since 1993.

Chicago Cubs history was made against the A’s

In the route of the A’s Cubs catcher Carson Kelly hit for the cycle after going 4-4, scoring three runs, walking twice, and driving in five RBI in a complete offensive night. Kelly completed his cycle by hitting a triple to deep centerfield in a 3-2 count in the eighth inning.

“Carson Kelly TRIPLES and has the first cycle of the 2025 season, the first for the Cubs since 1993!”

— MLB (@MLB) April 1, 2025

This cycle by Kelly is the first cycle by a Cubs player in 32 years (1993). The last Cubs players to accomplish this feat prior to Kelly was long-time Cubs first baseman Mark Grace.

The effectiveness of Kelly

The Cubs signed Kelly this off-season to a two-year deal to pair with Miguel Amaya to be the catchers for this season.

Kelly is a great defensive catcher who can call a great game and handle a staff well. The knock on him is he has never been great offensively.

What Kelly also brings that’s helpful to the Cubs is a decade of experience in Major League Baseball, which the Cubs lacked.

Kelly will be a key contributor to the Cub’s success this season and hopefully, this could be the year he figures things out offensively.

