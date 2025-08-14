Chicago Cubs catcher carted off with scary injury

After a long recovery from an oblique strain, Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya was recently activated off the 60-day injured list. A day after returning to the big leagues, he suffered a scary ankle injury at first base that required him to be carted off the field. Thankfully, he seems to have avoided any major injury, but a trip back on the injured list is in his future.

Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya carted off with scary injury

In the eighth inning, Amaya hit an infield grounder, was hustling to first base on what was a close play, and appeared to step awkwardly on the bag. He went stumbling down, was in immediate pain, and had to be carted off the field.

Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya was carted off the field after injuring his leg stepping on first This was his first game back from the 60-Day IL with an oblique injury pic.twitter.com/R309K3wLIr — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 14, 2025

X-rays on Miguel Amaya were negative

Post game, manager Craig Counsell revealed that the x-rays taken on Amaya were negative, meaning no fracture occurred. While this is good news, serious ankle sprains can still require a lengthy recovery. As a result of the injury, Amaya will be placed back on the injured list.

In wake of Amaya’s injury, the team is reportedly calling up top prospect Owen Caissie. No roster move has been announced yet, but Jesse Rogers of ESPN was on the news.

