The Chicago Cubs have been playing great baseball as of late having a 7-3 record in their last ten games and are first in the standings with an early one-game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Cub’s latest victory came against the San Diego Padres, where they beat them by a score of 7-1 to win the series, and added another win to their total to give them a five-game winning streak.

The Cubs have had a few players contributing to the winning streak by getting solid pitching performances from lefties Shota Imanaga and Matthew Boyd, with right-handers Jameson Taillon and Ben Brown bouncing back from their early struggles.

Boyd was excellent in his outing against the Padres, giving the Cubs six strong innings, giving up five hits, and one walk while striking out five. Boyd in his first two games has not allowed an earned run.

The offense hasn’t been slouched, with contributing the run support needed to give their starters an early lead.

One of those players swinging a hot bat is Cubs catcher Carson Kelly, who is one fire to start the season and is helping to lead the catching position to be one of the Cub’s strengths to start the season.

Chicago Cubs catchers are off to a hot start

The catching position was one of the weaknesses for the Cubs last season, and they made it a point of emphasis to upgrade it during the off-season.

The Cubs did just that by signing veteran catcher Carson Kelly to a two-year deal to help Miguel Amaya become a better catcher and be his platoon partner with him.

Kelly is off to a hot start to begin his season, which has helped the Cubs offense score their runs. Kelly made his mark on the series against the Athletics out in Sacramento he played in two games where he went 4-6 at the plate and drove in six RBI.

The series also saw the first cycle of the season be hit, which came from Kelly, who legged out a triple to accomplish the feat.

Carson Kelly TRIPLES and has the first cycle of the 2025 season, the first for the Cubs since 1993! pic.twitter.com/mVzqUItITP — MLB (@MLB) April 1, 2025

Kelly, for his overall numbers, is hitting .467 with two home runs, ten RBI, and an OPS of 1.658 in five games (15 at-bats).

Amaya isn’t doing too bad for himself to start the year off hitting .250 with seven RBI and an OPS of .667.

As a whole, the catching position overall is hitting .333, five doubles, one triple, two home runs, and 17 RBI.

Continuing this production

The Cubs need this production to continue from their backstops to be a successful team this season.

Amaya and Kelly are capable defenders and can handle a pitching staff well, so any added offense from the position is a plus for the Cubs.

Given Kelly’s hot start, he could see more at-bats to ride the hot hand.

The Cubs will look to win their second straight sweep tomorrow in the series finale against the Friars as they’ll send right-hander Ben Brown to the mound to square off against the Padres left-hander Kyle Hart.

Brown is looking to build off his successful outing against the Athletics, where he went 5.0 innings, allowing six hits, while giving up three earned runs, two walks, and striking out five.

