Rylan Bannon has been added to the 40-man roster.

The Chicago Cubs claimed infielder Rylan Bannon off waivers Friday afternoon after the Braves designated him for assignment last week.

Rylan Bannon grew up in Joliet and attended Joliet Christian Academy. He was part of the package sent to the Orioles by the Dodgers in the Manny Machado trade in 2018. It’s the Cubs’ second infield depth addition this week, following the acquisition of Miles Mastrobuoni from the Rays on Tuesday.

Rylan Bannon has moved around the league in recent months. He was a long-time Orioles farmhand who was designated for assignment in early August. He was claimed by the Dodgers and Braves on waivers in quick succession. He didn’t play in the majors with Los Angeles and only appeared as a late-game defensive substitution in one game for Atlanta. Bannon has only played in five major league games, but he has piqued the interest of several teams looking for infield depth.

The #Cubs today claimed INF Rylan Bannon off waivers from the Braves. The 40-man roster now stands at 39 players. — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) November 18, 2022

According to Anthony Franco “The 26-year-old has had some decent showings in the high minors. He’s a career .227/.337/.415 hitter at the Triple-A level. That includes a more impressive .249/.367/.421 line across 411 plate appearances this year. Bannon strikes out a fair amount, but he hit 13 home runs and walked in a stellar 14.4% of his trips to the plate. He’s also capable of playing either second or third base, making him a versatile depth piece.

Rylan Bannon, who has one minor league option year remaining, can be moved freely between Chicago and Triple-A Iowa next season if he keeps his 40-man roster spot. His signing brings the Cubs’ 40-man roster to 39.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE