Chicago Cubs clinch and lose ace in sweet and sour day

The Chicago Cubs finally clinched home field advantage for the upcoming three-game Wild Card Series on Saturday with a 7-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field.

It wasn’t the divisional title they would’ve liked earlier on in the season, but all things considered, it was the best case scenario for what they could reasonably hope for right now.

But the celebrations after Saturday’s win were nowhere near as joyous as those on September 17, when they clinched a guaranteed playoff berth. Part of the reason for that was the simple fact that there will be a quick turnaround to Tuesday’s Wild Card Series opener against the San Diego Padres. The other reason may be related to the horrible news they got earlier in the day.

Before the game, the team announced that pitcher Cade Horton had been placed on the 15-day IL with a right rib fracture.

A good news/bad news day for the Chicago Cubs

The 24-year-old, who had become the Cubs’ most effective starting pitcher over the last half of the season, was pulled from his last start on Tuesday after just three innings and 29 pitches due to back stiffness. At the time, the quick exit was talked up as a purely cautionary measure and that the Rookie of the Year candidate would be “a go” to pitch in the Wild Card series, according to Cubs manager Craig Counsell.

Counsell would reveal on Saturday, however, that the Cubs knew of the rib fracture and had wanted to see if Horton could pitch through the injury, as the young star had hoped to do.

By late Saturday morning, though, it became apparent that the righty could not pitch through the pain and discomfort. So, the call was made to put him on the IL, retroactive to Thursday.

Cade Horton goes on the IL after all

“It’s a blow. There’s no question about it,” Counsell told media after the Cubs’ win over the Cardinals. “Losing players to injury at this time of year — it’s not fun. Everybody knows that. And it hurts.”

“It means that other guys are going to get an opportunity,” Counsell continued. “To have a chance to impact the game, have success and control what happens.”

The impact of losing Horton, who had notched an 8-1 record with a 1.03 ERA since the All-Star break, will be felt. Technically, he’ll be eligible to return on October 10, a day before game 5 of The NL Division Series, if necessary. Realistically, though, a return this year is highly doubtful.

In Horton’s place

In his place, the Cubs will have to go with Jameson Taillon or Colin Rea in Horton’s place, alongside lefties Matthew Boyd and Shota Imanaga. The veterans Taillon and Rea have been outstanding in recent performances, with Taillon notching a 1.59 ERA in 5 starts since a return from the IL while Rea has posted a 2.63 ERA in his five September starts. Taillon got the win on Saturday, moved up a day on the pitching schedule, to accommodate a possible start in game two or three of the Wild Card Series.

On the bright side, the Cubs HAVE looked spectacular these last couple games, very similar to the powerhouse offensive days of earlier on the season. And, of course, at least the team is in the playoffs.

But that’s, apparently, where the good news may end. The anticipated struggle to achieve an extended postseason run just got infinitely more difficult with the loss of Cade Horton.

Chicago Cubs issue murky update on Cade Horton injury Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE