Chicago Cubs pitcher working on a new pitch for 2025 season

Chicago Cubs pitcher Colin Rea made his his spring training debut on Sunday, February 23. The right-handed pitcher signed a one year, $5.0 million deal during the off-season. During his first outing of 2025, he deployed a new pitch that he may be adding to his already extensive arsenal.

Colin Rea overview

Formerly a Cub in 2020, 35 year old Colin Rea also played under current Chicago manager Craig Counsell from 2021-2023 with the Brewers. Rea found his footing in 2023 and was steady again for Milwaukee in 2024 as over the past two seasons he has had ERA’s of 4.55 and 4.29 while throwing 124 and 167 innings.

Instead of paying Rea $5.5 million in 2025, the Brewers elected to place him on waivers this off-season. He went unclaimed and signed with the Cubs. With Chicago he can operate both as a starting pitcher or swing man out of the bullpen.

Pitch arsenal

According to baseball savant, Rea throws the kitchen sink at batters. Statcast had him throwing six different pitches in 2024 that includes a sinker, cutter, four seam fastball, sweeper, split finger changeup, and curveball. The sinker was his most used pitch at 31%.

Colin Rea deployed a new pitch during his Chicago Cubs debut



Of the pitches Rea throws, one missing is the slider. According to Marquee Sports Network, he is tinkering with one and threw a bunch of them during his debut on Sunday. The slider is intended to have more downward movement and velocity than his sweeper.

It will be interesting to see if Rea continues to use the slider throughout spring training and if it becomes a regular pitch for him during the season.

