Chicago Cubs’ Craig Counsell swayed Carlos Santana’s decision

The Chicago Cubs front office was busy prior to September 1, adding Carlos Santana and Aaron Civale before the signing deadline to ensure post-season eligibility. However, it was a phone call from manager Craig Counsell that ultimately swayed Santana’s decision, with the personal touch and their prior connection being what persuaded him to sign with Chicago.

Craig Counsell personally called Carlos Santana asking him to join the Chicago Cubs

Ahead of Santana’s first game with the Cubs, he met with the media and talked about being released from Cleveland and signing with Chicago. Interestingly, he said Counsell was the only manager who called him, and based on their prior interactions, and the respect Santana has for Counsell, he ended up signing.

[Counsell] brought me to Milwaukee [in 2023], and me and him had a very good relationship. The day before I came here, he called me and said, ‘I need you here.’ So I said, ‘Yes, I’m not thinking twice.’ He was the only manager that talked to me. He showed me a lot of respect. That’s why I came here.” -Carlos Santana told MLB.com Counsell’s prior connection with Santana made all the difference, showing how meaningful leadership and direct communication can be in player decisions. Santana’s signing not only adds experience and depth to the Cubs’ roster but also highlights the power of personal relationships in the business of baseball as the team heads into the critical final stretch of the season. Moving forward, Santana is expected to get playing time primarily against left-handed pitchers, whether as a starter or a late-game option. With everyday first baseman Michael Busch struggling against southpaws, posting just a .195 batting average, Santana’s switch-hitting skills and strong defense should provide a valuable boost for the team during the final month of the season.

