Chicago Cubs’ Craig Counsell has 5 word response following Cody Bellinger revenge game

Last off-season, the Chicago Cubs traded Cody Bellinger to the New York Yankees in a salary dump type of deal. In return, Chicago received cash and pitcher Cody Poteet, who is no longer on the team as he was dealt to the Baltimore Orioles for more cash.

Sparking Bellinger’s departure was a combination of the Cubs having previously acquired Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros as well as Bellinger having a down season with Chicago in 2024. In his final year with the Cubs, Bellinger had a .751 OPS with 18 home runs and 78 RBI throughout 130 games, which was quite the drop from an .881 OPS with 26 home runs and 97 RBI his first year with the team.

In Bellinger’s recent game against his former team, he got revenge by launching three home runs. Following the game, Cubs manager Craig Counsell had a five word response.

Chicago Cubs’ manager Craig Counsell has five word response following Cody Bellinger revenge game

After watching the New York Yankees dominate the Cubs 11-0, a game that featured three home runs from Cody Bellinger and nearly a fourth, robbed by Pete Crow-Armstrong, Craig Counsell had a five-word response to Bellinger’s massive performance.

Counsell responded to Bellinger’s big game with a simple remark: “He’s having a nice year.” That understated comment rings true as Bellinger is now just two home runs shy of matching his 2024 season total, and his OPS is up 87 points compared to last year. Counsell went on to say, “He did his job tonight. We didn’t make good pitches to him. If you don’t make good pitches to good hitters, they hurt you.” “If you don’t make good pitches to good hitters, they hurt you.” Craig Counsell on the Cubs pitching tonight. pic.twitter.com/psbX6DTXrW — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 12, 2025 Which Chicago Cubs pitchers gave up home runs to Cody Bellinger? During Friday’s contest, Bellinger hit home runs off all three pitchers used by the Cubs. Those pitchers were Chris Flexen, Caleb Thielbar, and Jordan Wicks. Bellinger launched a curveball from Flexen over the wall, a top of the zone fastball from Thielbar went out, and a middle of the plate slider from Wicks wasn’t missed. The Cubs and Yankees will play two more games this weekend before the MLB All-Star break. Hopefully Chicago can turn the series around by winning the final games and enter the break on a high note.

