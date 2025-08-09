Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell must push for Owen Cassie call up

When the Chicago Cubs swooped in and signed Craig Counsell right out from under the Milwaukee Brewers, they gained more than just a seasoned manager. They brought in a proven clubhouse leader, a master at managing pitching staffs, and someone capable of building a strong, lasting culture within the organization.

While the Brewers have not missed a beat since Counsell’s departure, the Cubs path back to the post season under Counsell has had its ups and downs. Currently, the team is slumping, especially offensively, in which key contributors have had a tough going at the plate in August.

Chicago Cubs outfielders, and designated hitter, are having a tough time offensively in August