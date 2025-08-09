Trending
WANT FREE UPDATES?
Cubs

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell must push for Owen Cassie call up

Tyler KoerthBy 3 Mins Read
Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell is seen prior to a game against the Texas Rangers at Wrigley Field.
Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell is seen prior to a game against the Texas Rangers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

When the Chicago Cubs swooped in and signed Craig Counsell right out from under the Milwaukee Brewers, they gained more than just a seasoned manager. They brought in a proven clubhouse leader, a master at managing pitching staffs, and someone capable of building a strong, lasting culture within the organization.

While the Brewers have not missed a beat since Counsell’s departure, the Cubs path back to the post season under Counsell has had its ups and downs. Currently, the team is slumping, especially offensively, in which key contributors have had a tough going at the plate in August.

Chicago Cubs outfielders, and designated hitter, are having a tough time offensively in August

MLB: Spring Training Chicago Cubs at Yomiuri Giants
Chicago Cubs third base coach Quintin Berry (left) talks with center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (right) during the fifth inning against the Yomiuri Giants at Tokyo Dome. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

An outfield trio of Ian Happ, Pete Crow-Armstrong, and Kyle Tucker has been a force to be reckoned with all season. Seiya Suzuki has also contributed in a big way, putting together a career year. However, the dog days of summer have set in, and currently Crow-Armstrong, Tucker, and Suzuki are going through time times at the plate.

Over the past 15 days, Crow-Armstrong is slashing just .205/.250/.341 with 17 strikeouts. Tucker is slugging just .297, as he has just two extra base hits, both doubles, during that stretch. Lastly, Suzuki is also struggling to do damage at the plate, as he also has just two extra base hits, a double and one home run.

Craig Counsell must push for Owen Cassie call up

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell (11) walks back the to dugout after a pitching change during the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.
Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell (11) walks back the to dugout after a pitching change during the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

At this point, no one should recognize the need for a shake-up more than Craig Counsell. Sticking with the same struggling bats has only allowed the Brewers’ division lead to grow. Calling up Owen Caissie, who is tearing it up in Triple-A, could provide the spark the Cubs need. With three regulars currently slumping, there would be no shortage of opportunities for Caissie to get consistent playing time if he were brought up for his MLB debut.

Promoting Owen Caissie wouldn’t just add an impact bat to the lineup, it would also send a clear message throughout the Cubs clubhouse: performance matters. It would reinforce the idea that everyday playing time must be earned, while also motivating minor league players by showing that strong production will be rewarded. Keeping Caissie in the minors despite his performance sends the opposite message, and misses an opportunity to set the tone for a competitive, accountable culture.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply