Trending
WANT FREE UPDATES?
Cubs

Chicago Cubs cut ties with 27-year-old utility man ahead of the Deadline

Zack CariolaBy 3 Mins Read
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs Jun 15, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pinch runner Vidal Brujan (17) scores against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the tenth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Chicago Cubs have their work cut out to shape their roster into a playoff-caliber team. The Major League Baseball Trade Deadline is slated to expire at 6 p.m. tomorrow, and the Cubs need a starter and a bat, which will cost them a pretty penny, with that being what most every contending team needs.

Acquiring a bat may be important for the Cubs, as they put their Gold Glove outfielder Ian Happ on the injured list after he fouled a ball off his shin. The Cubs made a couple of roster moves in the aftermath of Happ’s injury, which included calling up Moisés Ballesteros and DFAing one of their bench bats.

Chicago Cubs designate veteran utility man for assignment

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs May 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Vidal Brujan (17) hits an RBI-ground rule double against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The thought was that with Happ going on the injured list, the Cubs’ recalling Ballesteros signaled he was taking Happ’s spot on the roster, which wasn’t the case. Instead, the Cubs, via Marquee Sports Network, announced that they have designated 27-year-old utility man Vidal Bruján for assignment, who Ballesteros is replacing.

“The Cubs have designated Vidal Bruján for assignment.

Moisés Ballesteros has been recalled.”

Bruján was an expendable piece for the Cubs, as he showed he couldn’t hit again, and with the deadline looming, the Cubs could upgrade. In 36 games this season, Bruján hit .222/.234/.289 for an OPS and OPS+ of .523 51.

The Cubs can hold the line till Happ is back

MLB: Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins May 19, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Moises Ballesteros (25) looks on from first base after hitting a single against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Hopefully, this won’t be a long stint on the injured list for Happ, as they need his bat to be valuable in the lineup, even though manager Craig Counsell removed him from the leadoff spot. They will also need his defense in the outfield, with him, along with Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker, forming a great outfield.

The Trade Deadline should help stabilize things, as the Cubs are one of the contenders for the Arizona Diamondbacks’ third baseman/designated hitter Eugenio Suárez. In the meantime, the Cubs hopefully won’t be swept by the Milwaukee Brewers, who took the first two games of this series.

MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Pittsburgh Pirates Jul 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) runs the bases against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply