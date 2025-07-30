Chicago Cubs cut ties with 27-year-old utility man ahead of the Deadline

The Chicago Cubs have their work cut out to shape their roster into a playoff-caliber team. The Major League Baseball Trade Deadline is slated to expire at 6 p.m. tomorrow, and the Cubs need a starter and a bat, which will cost them a pretty penny, with that being what most every contending team needs.

Acquiring a bat may be important for the Cubs, as they put their Gold Glove outfielder Ian Happ on the injured list after he fouled a ball off his shin. The Cubs made a couple of roster moves in the aftermath of Happ’s injury, which included calling up Moisés Ballesteros and DFAing one of their bench bats.

Chicago Cubs designate veteran utility man for assignment

The thought was that with Happ going on the injured list, the Cubs’ recalling Ballesteros signaled he was taking Happ’s spot on the roster, which wasn’t the case. Instead, the Cubs, via Marquee Sports Network, announced that they have designated 27-year-old utility man Vidal Bruján for assignment, who Ballesteros is replacing.

“The Cubs have designated Vidal Bruján for assignment.

Moisés Ballesteros has been recalled.”

The Cubs have designated Vidal Bruján for assignment. Moisés Ballesteros has been recalled. pic.twitter.com/DYhv775vNq — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 30, 2025

Bruján was an expendable piece for the Cubs, as he showed he couldn’t hit again, and with the deadline looming, the Cubs could upgrade. In 36 games this season, Bruján hit .222/.234/.289 for an OPS and OPS+ of .523 51.

The Cubs can hold the line till Happ is back

Hopefully, this won’t be a long stint on the injured list for Happ, as they need his bat to be valuable in the lineup, even though manager Craig Counsell removed him from the leadoff spot. They will also need his defense in the outfield, with him, along with Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker, forming a great outfield.

The Trade Deadline should help stabilize things, as the Cubs are one of the contenders for the Arizona Diamondbacks’ third baseman/designated hitter Eugenio Suárez. In the meantime, the Cubs hopefully won’t be swept by the Milwaukee Brewers, who took the first two games of this series.

Chicago Cubs recall prospect following Ian Happ injury, possibly revealing trade deadline plans Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE