Cubs pitcher in 2014 Addison Russell trade suddenly retires

A former Chicago Cubs pitcher is hanging up the cleats as he officially announced his retirement. Dan Straily, a right-handed pitcher with 803 career big league innings, announced on Instagram that his playing days are over. Straily is 36 years old and last played in the 2025 Mexican League.

Remembering Dan Straily as a member of the Chicago Cubs

Straily joined the Cubs in 2014 as a part of the blockbuster trade with the Oakland Athletics that netted Chicago Addison Russel and Billy McKinney. Going to Oakland in that deal was Jason Hammel and Jeff Samardzija. Straily pitched in 13.2 innings for the Cubs that year and then spent seasons with Houston, Cincinnati, Miami, and Baltimore afterwards.

17 years in professional baseball

On Instagram, Straily announced his retirement by saying, “After 17 unforgettable years in professional baseball, I’ve decided it’s time to officially retire from the game I’ve loved since I was a kid.” Straily’s professional career began in 2009, after he was drafted in the 24th round. Between the minor leagues, major leagues, KBO, and Mexican League, Straily logged 2,351.1 innings pitched over 17 seasons while all together accumulating a 4.19 ERA.

Straily’s announcement marks the end of a remarkable and resilient baseball journey. From a late-round draft pick to a globetrotting veteran, Straily carved out a 17-year career defined by perseverance, adaptability, and a love for the game.

