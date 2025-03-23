Pitching depth has been a point of emphasis for the Chicago Cubs heading into 2025. Matthew Boyd, Colin Rea, and Caleb Thielbar are three pitchers that were brought in during free agency this off-season. Relievers Ryan Pressly, Cody Poteet, and Eli Morgan were all additions through trade.

With Javier Assad and Tyson Miller beginning the year on the injured list, it’s possible that Jed Hoyer may still be looking at external additions to bolster the pitching staff. One player that was recently placed on waivers is former 2023 World Series champion Dane Dunning. Dunning, who historically has been a starting pitcher, started one game in the 2023 playoffs for the Rangers, but made five total appearances (three in the World Series).

Should the Chicago Cubs pursue recently waived Dane Dunning?

Dunning came to the Texas Rangers prior to the 2021 season starting as the Chicago White Sox gave him up in order to acquire Lance Lynn. Over four years in the Lone Star state, Dunning made 95 starts and appeared in 117 games. He tossed 572.2 innings and had a 4.38 ERA.

Unfortunately, the train came off the tracks a season ago for Dunning as he posted a career worst 5.31 ERA and was moved to the bullpen. His ground ball rate was also the lowest it had ever been at 44.7%. As a sinker ball pitcher, this is not good, and during his best seasons he was in the 52-54% ground ball range.

With Dunning being placed on waivers, any team is eligible to place a claim on him. If claimed, the acquiring team would be responsible for his $2.66 million salary for 2025. Dunning additionally has one minor league option remaining and would be under team control through the 2026 season.

If Dunning goes unclaimed, he could remain within the Rangers organization. However, given his remaining minor league option and team control through 2026, he should be an appealing pickup for the Cubs to consider adding in order to improve their pitching depth.

